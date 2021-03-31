Specialty Medical Chairs Market Cost Structure Analysis, Manufacturing Trends and Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Specialty Medical Chairs Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market is anticipated to reach 7.65 billion by 2025. Chairs that are designed for clinical need and provide functionality, comfort & safety to a patient are referred to as Medical chairs. There are different types of medical chairs available in the market pertaining to this type of disorder. It helps patients for improving mobility or in enhancing comfort during several surgical procedures.

Key Players:

A-dec

ActiveAid

DentalEZ

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Topcon Corporation

Midmark Corp.

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Oy

Hill Laboratories Company

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Specialty Medical Chairs Market comprise growing demand, increasing purchasing power, product development & technological innovations, and rapid urbanization & industrialization, well-established healthcare infrastructure & facilities, rise in disorders, an increase in R&D undertakings. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as economic stability and a high cost of specialty medical chairs. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Examination Chairs Birthing Cardiac Blood Drawing Dialysis Mammography

Treatment Chairs Ophthalmic ENT Dental

Rehabilitation Chairs Pediatric Bariatric Geriatric



The “Rehabilitation Specialty Medical Chair” segment dominated the Specialty Medical Chairs Market in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to the growing aged population and increasing awareness.

End-user Outlook:

Extended Care Institute

Hospital

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Specialty Medical Chair Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include well-developed reimbursement structure, and increasing aged population, contributing to the overall revenue in this region. Also, the occurrence of lifestyle-associated disorders is giving rise to the expansion of the patient base, eventually raising the adoption rate for these products. North America is anticipated to reach USD 1.95 billion in 2016. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to follow suit in the upcoming period and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

