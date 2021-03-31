Ride-on Power Trowel Market is Poised to Register 2.7% Growth by the End of 2026

The global ride-on power trowel market is projected to register a moderate expansion through the forecast period (2017-2026), according to a report recently developed by Fact.MR. Global sales of ride-on power trowels will surpass 30,000 units by 2026-end. Global volumes are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the assessment period.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=373

Requirement for Smooth Concrete Surfaces in Warehouses Accentuating Demand for Technologically Advanced Ride-on power trowels

Ride-on towels have become essential in construction of floors having significant size, as they are productive and enable precisely flat finishes. Over the past few years, ride-on power trowels have gained significance as an imperative construction equipment that helps in achieving superior concrete surfaces by providing a variety of floating and finishing operations. These mechanized equipment have been witnessing a substantial demand in various countries worldwide for use in large construction projects including airports, industrial buildings and warehousing. The requirement for smooth high-tolerance concrete surfaces in the construction of massive warehouses is surging day by day, which in turn is accentuating demand for technologically advanced ride-on power trowels for application in high production finishing of large surfaces. Stricter laws have been enforced and inspections are carried out regarding surface finishes in developed as well as developing countries, thereby leading toward growth in advancements and adoption of ride-on power trowels. However, key factors such as high maintenance cost of ride-on power trowels, lack of operator comfort, high initial cost are expected to curb the market expansion during the forecast period.