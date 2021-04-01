Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in healthcare

Posted on 2021-04-01

Roseland, New Jersey, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Ascent is a full-service Business Process Outsourcing & Healthcare Services company that specializes in enhancing the financial performance of our clients by supporting their Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Health Information Management(HIM) requirements.

Based in Roseland, New Jersey, Ascent has been in operation since 2005. Our unique combination of domain expertise, innovative technology and skilled resources yields cost and operational efficiencies that are among the most favorable in the industry.

Ascent operates four (4) centers and employs nearly 2,000 staffers committed to the service of our clients. Our dedicated account management teams are deployed in a way to ensure consistent, high quality performance along with our exceptional White Glove service.

EXPERIENCE WHAT AI-POWERED RPA CAN DO FOR YOUR RCM BUSINESS

RPA technology enables organizations to create virtual workforces that increase processing efficiency, reduce errors and cut operational costs.

TOP BENEFITS OF RCM AUTOMATION
Reduction in Claim Denial

  • Lowered Operational Costs
  • Improved Data Quality
  • Faster Transaction Processing

ROI
Our AI-powered analytics engine identifies processes that can be automated to increase ROI. Our AI provides insight to help organizations continuously optimize process execution and robot productivity.

 

