Community Support Needed to Help Promising Student Cross the Graduation Finish Line

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — A fundraising campaign has been launched to support Low Zheng Ye, a final-year Bachelor in Computing (Computer Science) student, as he works to complete the final semester of his degree amid unexpected family financial hardship.

With only one internship remaining before graduation, Low is now facing significant financial challenges following a sudden change in his family’s circumstances. The campaign aims to provide temporary financial support for essential living expenses, allowing him to complete his studies and graduate on time.

After successfully completing his Final Year Project, Low is scheduled to begin a three-month internship in June, which serves as the final academic requirement for his degree. However, ongoing financial pressures have created uncertainty around his ability to complete this final stage without additional support.

Campaign organizers say the fundraising effort is focused on ensuring that financial difficulties do not prevent a dedicated student from achieving a goal he has spent years working toward.

“Low has demonstrated resilience and commitment throughout his academic journey. With graduation now within reach, this campaign is about helping him overcome a temporary setback and complete his education successfully,” said a spokesperson for the campaign.

The stakes are particularly high. Under the terms of his scholarship and education financing arrangement, delays in completing his internship and degree requirements could result in substantial financial obligations. Conversely, graduating on time and achieving First Class Honours would enable his education loan to be fully converted into a scholarship, significantly reducing future financial burdens.

Supporters of the campaign believe that helping students complete their education creates long-term benefits not only for individuals and families, but also for society as a whole.

Funds raised will be used to cover essential living expenses during the internship period, including transportation, meals, household necessities, and other day-to-day costs, allowing Low to focus on completing his degree requirements.

To ensure transparency, supporting documentation including internship confirmation, scholarship information, education financing details, and loan waiver conditions has been made available for review.

Members of the public who wish to support the campaign can contribute through the official fundraising page:

https://whydonate.com/fundraising/fund-raising-for-my-family-

Those who are unable to donate are encouraged to share the campaign within their networks to help raise awareness and reach potential supporters.

About the Campaign

The campaign was established to help Low Zheng Ye, a final-year Computer Science student, complete the final stage of his university education despite unexpected financial challenges. The initiative seeks to ensure that a temporary family crisis does not prevent a promising student from graduating and building a stable future.