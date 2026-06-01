Jenna Guarneri Releases New Strategic Guide, You Need PR: Built for Brands That Mean Business, for Established Industry Leaders

New York, New York – 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, today announced the release of its new practical booklet, You Need PR: Built for Brands That Mean Business. Written by Jenna Guarneri, author of the #1 Best Seller, You Need PR (An Inc. Original), and Founder/CEO of JMG PR, the booklet offers a roadmap for established brands ready to move beyond reactive press coverage and build public relations into a core strategic function. It sheds light on what effective PR actually requires and why most companies are getting it wrong before they hire a firm.

Following the success of Guarneri’s first book in the series, You Need PR: An Approachable Guide to Public Relations for Early-Stage Companies, Guarneri continues the conversation around modern public relations with a deeper focus on long-term visibility and strategic brand positioning. Drawing on more than a decade of building credibility for brands across national platforms including Good Morning America, Bloomberg, Inc., Fast Company, Forbes, Business Insider, People, and the New York Post, Guarneri guides brands through the process of “reputation architecture,” ensuring they can build genuine authority and trust while choosing the right strategic partners to navigate the modern media landscape. This latest series installment provides a comprehensive roadmap for established brands looking to transform public relations from a misunderstood afterthought into a strategic business asset.

Designed for founders, executives, and growth-stage companies, the booklet provides a framework for leaders to evaluate their PR readiness and transition from reactive press hits to a strategic PR system. It explores how companies can strengthen their market positioning by aligning leadership visibility, brand storytelling, and third-party credibility in ways that influence not only media perception, but long-term customer trust and digital discoverability. As part of the launch, JMG PR will provide copies of the booklet to new businesses the firm works with as an educational resource designed to help companies make informed, strategic decisions about public relations and long-term reputation building from the outset.

“The original conversation around You Need PR was written for a very different media moment, and it became clear that the pace of change happening across PR, search, and AI required a more real-time approach. Instead of spending a year developing a traditional book while the industry continues evolving around us, I wanted to create a series of focused booklets that allow us to address the conversations brands are navigating right now,” said Jenna Guarneri. “As we expand the You Need PR ecosystem with additional booklets scheduled quarterly throughout the remainder of 2026, we’re focusing on the timely shifts impacting public relations, media strategy, and brand authority. This format gives us the ability to deliver longer-form strategic insight faster, helping companies make smarter, more informed decisions about visibility, reputation, and the partners they trust to help shape both.”

You Need PR: Built for Brands That Mean Business is available now on Amazon. For more information, visit youneedpr.co.

About Jenna Guarneri

Jenna Guarneri is the Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations, an award-winning agency celebrating 10 years of helping startups and innovators build powerful brands. With over 17+ years of experience in the fast-paced world of public relations, Jenna has earned her reputation as a trusted advisor for brands looking to make a lasting impact. Her expertise and innovative approach have garnered national attention, including being featured multiple times on Good Morning America. With this booklet, she’s continuing her mission to make strategic, effective PR accessible to anyone ready to grow.

About JMG Public Relations

JMG Public Relations is an award-winning agency that helps clients gain the visibility they need to create lasting impact. JMG PR also hosts Call Your Publicist, the podcast designed for start-up owners, entrepreneurs, and small business decision-makers. Join JMG PR’s CEO and Head of Content as they dive into the backstories of successful businesses, CEOs, and thought leaders to uncover valuable insights and guide listeners in mastering the art of storytelling. For further information, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com, http://www.youneedpr.co, on Instagram at @jmg_pr and on LinkedIn at @jmgpublicrelations.

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