Neuigkeit zum World Backup Day 2021 – Rundum neues Backup-System für Shared Webhosting Server von webgo!

Hamburg, Deutschland, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — webgo stellt mit großer Freude, sein neues und völlig eigen entwickeltes Backup-System – für alle Shared Hosting Kundinnen und Kunden – vor! Bisher wurden von webgo regelmäßig Sicherungen der Daten auf den Servern erstellt, jedoch musste dies aufgrund der zunehmenden Datenmenge vollständig überarbeitet, neu aufgesetzt und den aktuellen Herausforderungen entsprechend aufgebaut werden.

Altes Backup-System komplett ersetzt!

So wurde das Aufräumen alter Backupstände – das sogenannte Expire – aufgrund der Menge an gesicherten Daten zum Kraftakt, welches viel Zeit und Ressourcen benötigte. Bei häufig über einer Million Dateien pro Server, in gewisser Weise auch nachvollziehbar.

Auch bei kleinsten Änderungen, mussten Dateien zum Teil doppelt gespeichert werden, wodurch unnötig viel Speicher beansprucht wurde, so webgo. Die eingebauten Kontrollpunkte, die webgo über Komplikationen bei der Sicherung informieren sollten, waren nicht umfangreich genug. Dies wurde selbstverständlich zum Anlass genommen, das komplette Backupsystem, inklusive sämtlicher Prozesse, Maßnahmen, Kontrollen und Vorgänge zu analysieren und vollständig zu überarbeiten. Das neue Backup-System von webgo umfasst somit natürlich nicht nur Datenbanken, sondern sämtliche auf dem Server abgelegte Daten – inklusive FTP Dateien!

Neues Backup-System mit täglicher Sicherung & vielen Möglichkeiten bereits im Einsatz

Von nun an setzt webgo auf eine komplette Eigenentwicklung und hat für das neue Backup-System ein hochmodernes Speichersystem mit höchster Redundanz für die Shared Webhosting Server eingerichtet.

Folgende Optionen stehen webgo mit dem neuen System zur Verfügung:
+ Backup des gesamten Kundenaccounts
+ Wiederherstellung einzelner E-Mail Accounts
+ Wiederherstellung einzelner Datenbanken
+ Wiederherstellung einzelner SSL-Zertifikate
+ Wiederherstellung des FTP-Ordners

webgo betont, dass die Arbeit an dieser Stelle natürlich noch nicht erledigt ist! Für die Zukunft sind noch folgende Funktionen für das Backup-System geplant:
– Copy-on-Write
– Erstellung von Snapshots
– Wiederherstellung einzelner Dateien
– umfangreichen Prüfsummen und
– vielen weiteren Möglichkeiten, wie eine für die Zukunft geplante Erstellung einer übersichtlichen Backup-Statistik.

Ein derartig umfangreiches, eigenentwickeltes Backup Projekt dauerte etwas länger. Laut webgo, musste einige Zeit in Planung, Entwicklung und Umsetzung investiert werden, wodurch viel Wasser die Elbe runter floss. Schon jetzt umfasst das Backup-System Dateien, mit einem Gesamtvolumen von mehreren Petabyte.
webgo zur Folge, ist das neue Backup-System bereits auf sämtlichen Webhosting Servern erfolgreich im Einsatz.

Aufbau des Backup-Systems performant & ressourcenschonend!

webgo sichert tägliche Backupstände, welche bis zu 7 Tage lang gespeichert bleiben. Zusätzlich wird ein wöchentliches Backup gespeichert. Kurzfristig auftretende Fehler, können so tagesaktuell zurückgespielt werden. Probleme, welche erst später (im Laufe einer Woche) auffallen, sind somit durch das Backup Prinzip wiederherzustellen. Im Zweifel zwar nicht tagesaktuell, aber dafür “wochenaktuell”.

Die neuen Backup Zyklen bei webgo arbeiten zudem deutlich schneller und ressourcenschonender als je zuvor! Dadurch werden hier kaum performanceeinbußen zu spüren sein, so webgo.

Weiterhin eigene Backups erstellen

Natürlich entbindet dies nicht von der laut webgo zusätzlichen, eigenen Backuppflicht der Kundinnen und Kunden, welche weiterhin für das Anlegen eigener Backups auf externen Speichermedien besteht. Das Anlegen eigener Backups auf externen Speichermedien fernab von webgo, ist nach wie vor wichtig und ein essentieller Sicherheitsfaktor.

Dies veranschaulichte auch der jüngste Fall des Brandes vom OVH Rechenzentrum in Straßburg Anfang März, wie webgo betont. Aufgrund hoher Investitionen in Technik, Struktur und Umsetzung, wird eine Inanspruchnahme des Backups nicht kostenfrei sein können. webgo verzichtet damit auf eine pauschale Preiserhöhung für alle. Backups werden so nur bei Bedarf wiedergestellt. webgo empfiehlt also weiterhin, das Anlegen eigener Backups auf externen Speichermedien und hat dafür das Erstellen eigener Backups weiter vereinfacht.

webgo freut sich sehr, den Kundinnen und Kunden damit ein zusätzliches Sicherheitsnetz geschaffen zu haben, welches im Bedarfsfall als Servicedienstleistung in Anspruch genommen werden kann.

 

Über webgo:
webgo wurde bereits im Jahr 2004 gegründet und legt seitdem größten Wert auf Kundenzufriedenheit! webgo bietet seinen Kunden neben einem breiten, hochwertigem und auf die individuellen Bedürfnisse der Kunden, angepasstem Hosting, seit Jahren eine 100% Zufriedenheitsgarantie. Mit erstklassigem Service an 365 Tagen im Jahr bietet webgo eine Anlaufstelle bei Fragen zum Hosting. Egal ob Technik-Laie oder IT-Experte, von der eigenen kleinen Homepage bis hin zum Hochleistungs-Server, bietet webgo alles für den perfekten Auftritt im Web. Ein Angebot, dass angenommen wird: Mittlerweile hostet webgo weit über 100.000 Webseiten. Mehr Infos unter www.webgo.de, sowie auf Facebook & Twitter.

Ansprechpartner
Marcel El-Ghori
Head of Marketing
+49 (40) 605900-399
presse@webgo.de

