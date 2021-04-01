Ride Your Way to a New PS5 with Mearth!

Alexandria, NSW, Australia, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Life has been a roller coaster ride for the past year and we’d like to start the first half of 2021 with some positivity and a friendly contest!

Mearth has recently announced a new and exciting promo for all eScooter fanatics and “would be” enthusiasts. How would you like a chance to get a brand new PS5 just by riding along with your new eScooter?

To join, all you need to do is:

Buy any Mearth E Scooter between April 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021.

Customers who purchased from Mearth retailers should tag the retailer where they bought the scooter from.

Sign up for Mearth newsletter

Customers who bought scooters from Mearth retailers don’t need to sign up for the Mearth newsletter.

Post a photo and/or video via Facebook or Instagram sharing your new Mearth Story with #MearthRideToPS5

Winner be picked from the following criterias :

Highest amount of likes on their FB/IG page.

Highest amount of shares on their FB/IG page.

Most creative photo/video.

So what are you waiting for? Buy any Mearth electric scooter, create an instagram or facebook worthy post with it and have a chance to win your very own brand new playstation 5 console and start gaming online!

Read here to full mechanics: https://www.mearth.com.au/blogs/news/ride-your-way-to-a-new-ps5-only-at-mearth