Covid-19 Impact on Protein A Resin Market worth USD 1.9 billion : Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies

The growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns, increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, and the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of resins is expected to limit the growth of this market.

[140 Pages Report] The protein A resin market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the protein A resin market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns

Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies

Increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending

COVID-19 Impact on the Protein A Resin Market

For the past 30 years, monoclonal antibodies have transformed the way we treat various diseases—they have proven to be more effective, better tolerated, and easier to deliver than other treatments. Researchers are optimistic that monoclonal antibodies could help prevent and treat early infections of COVID-19. Several monoclonal antibodies that are licensed or in development for other diseases are in clinical trials for COVID-19. One of these is adalimumab, used to treat arthritis and Crohn’s disease; the University of Oxford recently launched a trial to look at its potential to treat people in care homes, funded by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator. Eli Lilly and Company (US), in collaboration with AbCellera (Canada), launched the first human study of a potential COVID-19 antibody treatment in June 2020.

Chromatography is an essential step in the purification of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Over the past decade, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies in oncology and several other therapeutic areas, including neurological, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. As a result, almost all major pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the R&D of therapeutic antibodies.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. RoW

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global the protein A resin market in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the increased R&D activities, as APAC has emerged as a key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research hub. Considering this, a number of key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have set up their research centers in the region. Also, local major players such as Ranbaxy, Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, Lupin, and Cadila are actively involved in research on biosimilars and generic drugs.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

GE Healthcare (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tosoh Bioscience (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), and Novasep Holding SAS (France), are considered to be the leading players in the protein A resin market.

