Clinical Trial Supplies Market – Globalization of Clinical Trials and Harmonization of Regulations Resulting in the Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Activities

Data Triangulation:

After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of service, phase, drug type, therapeutic area, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and R&D activities in the clinical trial supplies market

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry have been identified through extensive secondary research

The revenues generated by leading players operating in the clinical trial supplies market have been determined through primary and secondary research

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Expected Revenue Growth:

The clinical trial supplies market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the globalization of clinical trials & harmonization of regulations are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Overview of This Market:

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the clinical trial supplies market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies

Currently, North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The presence of well-established CROs and the high and growing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the global clinical trial supplies market. However, owing to the presence of a larger patient population and less-stringent patient recruitment regulations, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players operating in the global clinical trial supplies market include Alamc Group (UK), Catalent, Inc. (US), PCI Services (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Sharp Packaging Services (US), Biocair (UK), O&M Movianto (US), KLIFO A/S (Denmark), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

