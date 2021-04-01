Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Worth $599 million – Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current artificial cornea and corneal implant market size. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

According to the new market research report “Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market by Type (Human Cornea, Artificial Cornea), Transplant Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Endothelial Keratoplasty), Disease Indication, End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2026” published by MarketsandMarkets™, growth is largely driven by the The growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of eye diseases are the major drivers for the artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives to control visual impairment are further boosting the market growth.

The Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026.

Growth Opportunity: Shortage of corneal donors;

There is a significant requirement of corneal donors across the globe, as approximately 10 million people are in need of corneal transplants. Densely populated counties such as India suffer from a significant shortage of donor corneas, and there is a waiting period of more than six months for corneal transplants among patients suffering from corneal blindness. Approximately 6.8 million people in the country have poor vision in one eye, and nearly one million people have poor vision in both eyes due to corneal disorders. It was estimated that by the end of 2020, India would suffer from 10.6 million cases of unilateral corneal blindness.

In 2019, around 120,000 people were affected by corneal blindness. Around 250,000 corneas are needed annually in the country; however, the total number of corneas donated each year is around 25,000. The high burden of corneal blindness, coupled with a shortage of corneal donors, is expected to offer high-growth opportunities to manufacturers of corneal implants.

Leading Key-Players:

The prominent players in Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market are AJL Ophthalmic (Spain), CorneaGen Inc. (US), Addition Technology, Inc. (US), LinkoCare Life Sciences AB (Sweden), Presbia plc (Ireland), Mediphacos (Brazil), Aurolab (India), Cornea Biosciences (US), DIOPTEX GmbH (Austria), EyeYon Medical (Israel), Massachusetts Eye and Ear (US), Florida Lions Eye Bank (US), SightLife (US), Advancing Sight Network (US), San Diego Eye Bank (US) and L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI, India).

Aurolab’s products are exported to more than 130 counties across the globe, including India, Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central America.

