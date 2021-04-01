Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market – Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — The key factors propelling the growth of Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market are the increasing number of research activities involving humanized models, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the humanized mouse and rat model market size based on type, application, end user and region.

According to the new market research report “Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Humanized Mouse Models Market expected to reach $128.9 million, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The Humanized Rat Models Market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Growing demand for personalized medicine;

Personalized medicine is the process of developing tailored medicines to target individualized treatment and care based on personal and genetic variations. These medicines are designed through the use of animal models, particularly mice models. Immune-deficient models are transplanted with human tissues and the disease expressed is recorded. This is followed by treating the model with a whole series of drugs or gene therapies to find the most suitable treatment, thus generating suitable or personalized medicine for patients.

Currently, cancer is a major burden on the healthcare systems across geographies. By 2020, the direct/indirect cost of cancer is estimated to be USD 300 billion in the US. Several in vitro and in vivo strategies are being developed in an attempt to combat the rising prevalence of cancer and offer effective treatments to patients. One of the major developments in this regard is the emergence of humanized mouse and rat models as they have high predictive power for the efficacy of standard and novel anti-cancer therapeutics.

Global Key Leaders:

The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).

Taconic Biosciences is a provider of genetically modified rats and mice models and services. The company develops customized genetically engineered, humanized mice models for preclinical research studies. The company also helps clients acquire, test, develop, breed, cryopreserve, prepare, and distribute highly relevant research lines worldwide. Taconic Biosciences provides products and services to pharmaceutical and biomedical companies, government agencies, and academic institutes across Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has a network of breeding facilities and laboratory sites in the US, Germany, and Denmark.

