Achiever’s Meet 2019-20 hosted at Jain College V V Puram Campus

Bangalore, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Jain College, V V Puram held Achiever’s meet 2019-20 on 31st March 2021. Students who had secured the top ten rank in Commerce and Science stream in the PU board exams held in the year 2020 were felicitated. Among 2400 students, 32 scholars made it to the list of high achievers. The event commenced in the presence of Dr. S N Nataraj – Principal, Jain College, V V Puram, Sri Vijayendra – Vice Principal Jain College, V V Puram, and HODs of all departments, teachers, rank holders, and proud parents of the students were in attendance.

The first rank in the commerce stream was secured by Riya Bathla with 97.50%. She scored full marks in Accountancy and Statistics. The second place in the commerce stream was shared by two students, Hitanshi R Jain who secured 96.33% and centum in both Statistics and Mathematics, andRakshita T who secured 96.33% and centum in Statistics and Mathematics. Third place was held by Nandini D, who secured 95.83% and centum in Computer Science.

The first rank in the science stream was secured by Meghana SR, who scored 98.33% and centum in Mathematics and Computer Science. Gaargi V holds the second rank with 97.17% with 100 marks in Computer Science. The third rank went to R Syed Suffiyan with 95.33% and a centum in Computer Science.

Jain College V V Puram congratulated the students and awarded them scholarships and certificates honoring their accomplishments. A scholarship amount of Rs. 3,25,000 was also conferred to the achievers.

Dr. S N Nataraj, Principal of Jain College, V V Puram, said, “Excellence is the result of perseverance. All of you have the will and ability to achieve great things and that is what you have shown today. Your success not only brings happiness to you, your parents, and college, but it also inspires others to follow suit. Stay, focused and remain determined, tomorrow will be yours!”

Dr.Vijayendra, Vice Principal, Jain College, V V Puram quoted “Congratulations to the achievers. You have made us all proud. We see great leadership qualities in you and encourage you to bring laurels to our nation with your unique capabilities. Always remember that self-belief and self-motivation will yield results.”

About Jain College:

With 30 years of legacy, Jain College has been delivering high performance in pre-university education that offers a blend of academic rigor and a hands-on applicability to real-world topics. A flagship institute of the Jain Group, founded by Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Jain College is recognized as the best student-centered learning hub in Bengaluru, paving way for a creative and enterprising generation.