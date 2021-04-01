Composites Market Demand, Overview, Scope and Outlook 2024

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, Apr 1, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Composites Market size is anticipated to reach USD 130.83 billion by 2024. It is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period on account of its increasing demand from numerous application sectors which consist of wind energy, electrical & electronics, automotive interiors, pipes & tanks, marine and aerospace & defense.

The expansion of numerous end-user application segments is expected to augment the industry growth. In addition, the market of composites is estimated to observe a substantial growth on account of its strength, thermal conductivity performance properties and high corrosion resistance.

The product is majorly produced by layup process, which accounted for 30.90% of the total composites market share in the year 2015. The layup process is presumed to witness a significant growth in the near future on account of its versatility in manufacturing a wide range of products and low operational expenditure. In layup process, resin is applied by hand or spray technique onto a suitable mold surface which causes in curing the laminate without requiring any additional treatment. The layup process is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.70% over the forecast period.

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific was the major market in 2015. Emerging economies such as India, China, South Africa and Brazil are anticipated to lead the market on account of the increasing demand from numerous application sectors including aerospace & defense, transportation, automotive and wind energy. Mergers and acquisitions and R&D activities together with new product development by major companies are projected to augment the market growth. In addition, superior features provided by these products particularly in CFRP i.e. carbon fiber reinforced plastics on account of technological innovations and new high-value applications will fuel the market expansion.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/composites-market/request-sample

Key Questions Answered

What are the sales or revenue produced by Composites products beyond all sectors during the forecast period?

products beyond all sectors during the forecast period? What are the key trends in the Composites market?

market? What are the leading drivers, limitations, and probabilities in the industry?

Which segment will gain the highest revenue worldwide and which product segment will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

In which region the Composites market to project lucrative CAGR during the forecast period?

Application Insights

Aerospace & defense sector was estimated for 13.10% of the total market share in the year 2015. The application of composites in the production of aircrafts has a benefit over the traditional materials due to its high performance properties. Decrease in the weight coupled with high corrosion resistance are few of the crucial factors enhancing the growth of composites market in this sector.

Wind energy application sector is expected to witness a rapid growth with a CAGR of 10% over the next eight years owing to its wide application as clean energy materials in this industry. Infrastructure development for public transport and growing automobile industry is anticipated to augment the further expansion of composites market in the near future. The improvement in road networks, particularly in Asia Pacific, is anticipated to result in stimulating the growth of the composites market over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 40% of the total market share in terms of revenue in the year 2015. Increasing development of application industries such as transportation, wind energy and aerospace & defense is enhancing the growth of the composites market in this region. In addition, rapid metropolitan development of the cities, the existence of major carbon fiber manufacturers in APAC are the major factors that are propelling the growth.

North America market of composites was estimated at USD 14.5 billion in the year 2015. The increase in manufacturing of light commercial vehicles is anticipated to enhance the market growth. Germany is expected to witness a steady growth at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Advancements in lightweight car manufacturing to decrease fuel emissions, thus reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere, is expected to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Insights

The market is majorly driven by new product developments coupled with product exhibitions, as key participants are competing to enlarge their customer base over the forecast period. The global composites industry is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of major players emphasizing on R&D activities and advancements in technologies. The key players consist of Toray Industries Inc., Jushi Group Co. Ltd., Compagnie De Saint-Gobain, TenCate NV and Owens Corning.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com