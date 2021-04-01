Foot and Ankle Devices Market Worth $5.3 billion by 2025 – Marketing, promotion and branding initiatives undertaken by major product manufacturers

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, fundamental market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According to the new market research report “Foot and Ankle Devices Market by Product (Implants, Plates, Screw, Wires, Internal Fixators, Braces, Prosthesis (SACH, Single/Multi-Axial)), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Hammertoe), End-User (Hospital, ASCs) – Global Forecasts to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the foot devices market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of Foot and Ankle Devices Market is mainly driven by the growing number of hospitals across major markets, increasing awareness about complication related to foot and ankle related to osteoarthritis and diabetes coupled with the increasing adoption of bracing and support devices devices. Moreover, rising R&D investments by the key players operating in the market to develop advanced foot and ankle devices coupled with growing funding & grants for commercialization and development of foot and ankle devices are other important factors to drive the market growth in the near future.

Opportunity: Marketing, promotion and branding initiatives undertaken by major product manufacturers;

Major product manufacturers are undertaking strategic initiatives to increase their brand visibility and product awareness among key end users (such as medical professionals, patients, and physiotherapists) across major healthcare markets worldwide. Company operating in foot and ankle devices market are opting for hybrid distribution strategy as per which distribution takes place both by distribution channel and through partnership with global orthopedic companies. Foot and ankle devices company has also adopted consignment model, accoding to which company first places the systems with its customers and sales are made according to the implementation of implants. Such initiatives undertaken by major product manufacturers are expected to increase their brand awareness among target end-users as well as sensitize them about their role in preventive care.

Leading Key-Players:

The major players in the foot and ankle devices market are DePuy Synthes Companies (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Arthrex Inc (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Össur HF (Iceland), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Acumed LLC (US), Extremity Medical (US), aap Implantate AG (Germany), Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Ortho Solutions UK Ltd. (UK), Vilex in Tennessee, Inc. (US), Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions (US), Fillauer LLC (US), and Groupe FH Ortho (France), among others.

DePuy Synthes Companies (US) has a wide range of product offerings in the foot and ankle devices market, including internal fixation devices, external fixation devices, joint implants and musculoskeletal reinforcement d evices products. The company sustains its key position in the global ankle devices market owing to its multiple product launches. DePuy Synthes has a strong product portfolio, supporting around one million orthopedic and neuro procedures worldwide.The company is focused on innovations and improving the quality of its products with increasing investment in its R&D department. DePuy Synthes global footprint allows it to cater to a customer base across 60+ countries such as Germany, the UK, South Korea, France, Australia, and the US.

