Mortuary Equipment Market Trends and Structure Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 1, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global mortuary equipment market size was valued at USD 678.7 million in 2016. High demand for technology and automation in mortuary procedures such as post-mortem and shifting of cadavers as well as increasing number of morgue houses are expected to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

In the recent years, a sharp rise in number of hospitals is observed due to the population growth, advancement in healthcare technology, rising incidences of chronic diseases and elevated healthcare expenditure by the government and individual. The morgues numbers also rise with a large number of running hospitals. The private morgues also mark their presence as the death industry came out as a revenue generated industry in past few years. The private morgue houses also provide customized funeral services to their customer. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The automation and technology advancement such as new advanced automatic devices namely embalming platforms, dissection table, and autopsy platform has the high impact on the market growth and rises the demand for mortuary accessories and equipment. The new amalgamation in such equipment augment the compliance for healthcare professionals for instants, the amalgamation of the mechatronics and hydraulics in these equipment enhance the handiness of healthcare professionals and time for the operation procedures.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest shares in 2015. The availability of enormous quantities of private and hospital morgues, adoption of new techniques and technological products justifies the market dominance of North America region. The tradition of performing the final ritual in Christianity that is followed in North America demands the body burial and that requires the body storage for long period of time. Thus, the requirement for the body storage and body embalming process are very high in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increased number of hospitals and healthcare expenditure in this region plays an important role in market growth. The rising numbers of morgue houses in private hospitals, medical colleges attribute the market growth and new market opportunities. The replacement of conventional devices by sophisticated ones and promising the role of local players in new technology adoption and product export policies are the key responsible factors for the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Outlook

Currently, the market is highly fragmented due to the role of the local player. Mortech Manufacturing and SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd has started their market expansion by supplying their products internationally. Many of the local companies from China and India provides the equipments in less price compare to the world as a result of this the demand in this market is rising.

The key player in mortuary market includes C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd, Leec Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc, KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG , HYGECO, Mopec, Mortuary Lift Company, and Roftek Ltd.

