Mycoplasma Testing Market Size and Development Trends of Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 1, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global mycoplasma testing market was valued at USD 446.9 million in 2016 and is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth over the forecast period. Rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D investment, and growing number of drug launches are major attributes that are fuelling the market.

Increase in the number of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies has been seen in the past years. This growth has been attributed by the need for advanced drugs and therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis among others. The research work is supported by the government by funding the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in order to facilitate research based activities for the development of new drugs. This may foster the growth of mycoplasma testing market.

Rising investment in R&D by dominant players has further resulted in growth of the market. In the year 2016, North America spent 28.4% of its GDP on research and development according to Global R&D Funding Forecast. This signifies significant rise in the spending by various companies for the invention of new and enhanced testing devices and kits. With the growing expenditure by the government in the healthcare industry and awareness campaigns have led to the growth of the mycoplasma testing market. Mycoplasma testing is conducted so as to ensure the product is contamination free during each stage of manufacturing process.

Mycoplasma contamination is a major cause of concern in research and development activities. Infections caused by M. orale or M. fermentans are strains that frequently are seen in humans are a key source of contamination in laboratory settings. These contaminations in cell cultures cause morphological changes, altered cell metabolism and chromosomal aberrations causing contamination in the entire cell line. Contamination may also result in serious complications such as pneumonia, genital infections and other respiratory disorders is also seen. Thus, to prevent such contaminations, mycoplasma testing is vital.

Technology Insights

On the basis of technology, PCR segment held the largest share in 2016. PCR helps to detect the mycoplasma using its double stranded DNA. The DNA of the mycoplasma are amplified, and then a dye is used which attaches to the DNA and emits light. This shows the presence of mycoplasma.

Microbial culture is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. The increasing number of research activities in academics, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is supporting the growth.

Application Insights

On the basis of application, cell line testing held the largest share in 2016. Cell line testing is generally conducted in the laboratory and is the major source of mycoplasma contamination. This segment is expected to show growth over the forecast period due to increasing application of mycoplasma testing to avoid contamination in the cell culture.

End of production cells is projected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the increase in clinical trials for drug discovery and development. The quality control taken in the drug discovery is majorly contributing to the of this segment share.

Competitive Insights

Some of the major key players of the market include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Lonza Group Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; PromoCell GmbH; ATCC (American Type Culture Collection); Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.; Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.; and InvivoGen.

The leading manufacturers provide an extensive range of advanced testing products through their strong distribution channels across wide geographical locations. The significant strategies causing the growth of these companies include new product development, geographical expansions, and mergers & acquisitions. For example, in November 2015, Merck acquired Sigma-Aldrich Co., one of the major in the industry.

