Talent Management Software Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2025

Global Talent Management Software Market is anticipated to reach USD 24.03 billion by 2025. Talent Management Software (TMS) is a technology that human resource management experts use to record employee’s lifecycle that includes development, strategic hiring, and performance management. The factors that propel the growth of the Talent Management Software Market include development in automation, extensive research and development activities, rising need for cloud-based talent management software, and surge in the e-learning market.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including budget limitations and lack of awareness. Talent Management Software industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. HR experts need to rethink the way they manage the rising number of laborers shifting to freelance and contract modes of employment. HR-tech will prove to be important in order to assist workers, maintain networks across boundaries, help managers lead their teams, and drive association.

Talent management software industry may be explored by deployment, verticals, organization size, and geography. The market may be explored by deployment as Cloud and On-premise. The “Cloud-Based Services” segment led the talent management software market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth of market includes increasing acceptance of cloud-based services. Also, features including flexibility, agility of the solutions and on-demand services might contribute greatly to the market growth.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the talent management software industry comprise Oracle Corp, IBM Corporation, SAP, Workday, Inc., Halogen Software Inc., and Cornerstone On Demand. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry

North America accounted for the major share of the Talent Management Software Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rapid technological developments in the industry verticals across different economies and presence of a large number of mid-sized and small enterprises. North America is likely to be followed by the Asia-Pacific region.

