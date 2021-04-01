Algorithmic Trading Market Witness the Growth of $18.8 billion by 2024

“Algorithmic Trading Market by Trading Type (FOREX, Stock Markets, ETF, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Enterprise Size, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The global market size is expected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period. According to new market research report, The global market size is expected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period. The major factors fueling the market growth include the increasing demand for fast, reliable, and effective order execution, reducing transaction costs, growing government regulations, and rising demand for market surveillance. The emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services sector would add value to the algorithmic trading offering and provide opportunities in the market.

The stock markets segment to hold a largest market size during the forecast period



The market is segmented on the basis of trading types. The trading types include Foreign Exchange (FOREX), stock markets, Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (assets, commodities, collateral mortgage, Credit Default Swap (CDS), and Interest Rate Swap (IRS)). The stock markets segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years in the algorithmic trading market. It is one of the leading asset classes for trading various kinds of securities in a controlled, secured, and managed environment. Stock markets offer benefits, such as risk management and profit maximization, to brokerage and financial firms. The benefits are paving the way for traders to adopt algorithmic trading.

Among services, the managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is the largest revenue contributor to the global algorithmic trading market. Many algorithmic trading solution providers in North America are experimenting in the market by integrating AI and ML functionalities with their existing algorithmic trading platforms. They are also adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

Major vendors in the global algorithmic trading market include Thomson Reuters (US), 63 moons (India), Virtu Financial (US), Software AG (Germany), MetaQuotes Software (Cyprus), Symphony Fintech (India), InfoReach (US), Argo SE(US), Kuberre Systems (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), QuantCore Capital Management (China), iRageCapital (India), Automated Trading SoftTech (India), Tethys (US), Trading Technologies (US), uTrade (India), Vela (US), and AlgoTrader (Switzerland).

