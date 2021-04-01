Cell Counting Market: Applications of cell counting in personalized medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cell counting market is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion in 2025 from USD 10.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period.

Cell Counting Market growth is largely driven by factors such as growing funding for cell-based research, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, the development of enhanced solutions and improved image analysis, and the growing use of high-throughput flow cytometry and automated hematology analyzers.

On the other hand, the high cost of cell analysis is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

By application, the research application segment accounted for the largest share of the cell counting market

On the basis of application, the cell counting market is segmented into research, medical, and industrial applications. In 2019, research applications accounted for the largest share of the market. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of cell counting in research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

By end user, the research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the cell counting market

On the basis of end users, the cell counting market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, and other end users. In 2019, research institutes accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and commercial expansion of various pharmaceutical companies.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell counting market

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell counting consumables market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing demand for technologically advanced instruments in research and diagnostic applications and the high prevalence of target conditions, coupled with the increasing demand for early and effective disease diagnosis and treatment.

Leading Players

The major companies in the cell counting market include Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)