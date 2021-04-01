Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Bovine Serum Albumin Market

The global bovine serum albumin market is projected to grow from USD 254.8 million in 2019 to USD 304.2 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0%. The global market is growing due to changing consumer preferences for a protein-rich diet and high demand from the life sciences industry.

Bovine serum albumin (BSA) or Fraction V is a major plasma protein found in bovine blood. It aids in maintaining the pH levels of blood. It is a significant by-product of the meat industry and is majorly extracted from the fetal blood serum. BSA is purified from the serum by way of different purification methods such as cold-organic solvent fractionation, heat shock, and ion-exchange chromatography.

It is also found in milk and whey proteins in varying proportions. This usually occurs due to the leakage of protein from blood serum into the milk as a part of the secretion from mammary glands. BSA is used extensively in various immunology, biochemistry, and biotechnology applications. It is also used in different cell culture applications for protein supplementation and as a small molecule carrier. Some of the significant industries that demand BSA include the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, feed, and food industries.

The Asia Pacific region holds a range of opportunities for pharmaceutical firms and multinational drugmakers. In the Asia Pacific region, China is the largest market for pharmaceutical products. With the growing interest in health and welfare, the demand for pharmaceutical products is growing. This would help drive the growth of BSA in this region.

The North America region accounted for the largest share in the global market. The growing livestock sector, the rising demand for red meat & its products, and the increasing rate of cattle slaughtering drive the growth of the market in the North American region.

Leading companies are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan), Proliant Biologicals (US), Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (US), Rocky mountain biologicals (US), BelHealth investment partners, LLC (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel), LGC Group (UK), Promega Corporation (US), Biological Industries (Israel), and Serion GmbH (Germany).

