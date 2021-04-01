Quarter Sawn Flooring Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2027

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Quarter sawn flooring is preferred for its attractive straight grain pattern that enhances the aesthetics of the quarter sawn flooring as compared to other wooden floorings such as rift sawn or flat sawn. In addition, the wood used in the quarter sawn floorings is easy to work with as it presents higher dimensional stability and resistance to moisture penetration. Quarter sawn flooring wood surface is less prone to warping, cupping or twisting and prevents incidences of surface checking and raised grain. Further, the quarter sawn woods used in quarter sawn floorings have long lengths which allow easier flooring work in larger spaces.

Red and white oak quarter sawn floorings are highly sought after as these trees have characteristic medullary rays that give a distinct appearance to quarter sawn flooring. A novel trend of mixing the rift sawn and quarter sawn floorings to decrease the overall flooring costs is also propelling the growth of the quarter sawn flooring market. Although the quarter sawn flooring is preferred over its other wooden flooring counterparts, lower yield during the manufacturing process and higher labor costs increase the overall product cost. Further, there is less number of sawmills that manufacture quarter sawn flooring, leading to a limited supply of quarter sawn flooring..

Fact.MR, after analyzing the global market for quarter sawn flooring, has come up with a new research publication on global quarter sawn flooring market which includes a multitude of angles that have an influence on the adoption and sales of quarter sawn flooring, the analysis of which is systematically drafted in this research report. This research gives a thorough understanding on various market participants, their recent developments and innovations. A complete understanding of the competiveness of the global quarter sawn flooring market has been portrayed in this research report. Key participants in the global quarter sawn flooring market include Quarter-Sawn Flooring Inc., Kustom Floors LLC, Midwest Hardwood Corporation, Taylor Lumber and Stonewood Products.

Wooden flooring has gained high traction since past several years owing to its aesthetic features along with versatility and durability of its engineered equivalents. Wooden flooring is easy to maintain, and can be restored and styled according to one’s requirements – these factors continue to support the growing adoption of quarter sawn flooring.

Demand for Engineered Wood Flooring to Impact Sale of Quarter Sawn Flooring in the Coming Years

Engineered wood flooring is witnessing higher demand in the construction industry, owing to its various benefits. It offers high resistance against moisture owing to presence of additional layers wherein the grain is at 90 degree angle making it impossible for the wood to shrink or swell. In addition, on engineered flooring, different effects can be achieves via techniques such as sawing, planning, brushing and smoking.

Engineered hardwood for quarter sawn flooring is expected to witness increased adoption as ideal flooring material. Regulatory bodies have recommended the use of engineered wood flooring over solid wood. For instance, the US Department of Energy has recommended the use of engineered wood with a view to reduce wood shrinking or cracking owing to drying effects of heat. Also, the National Wood Flooring Association has recommended engineered quarter sawn flooring for radiant heating owing to its dimensional stability. Also, it has suggested the use American Cherry, North American Oak, and American Walnut as ideal wood species for engineered quarter sawn flooring. This is expected to positively influence the sale of quarter sawn flooring in the years to follow.

Increasing Demand for Wood Flooring, Especially in Developed Economies, to Significantly Contribute to the Sale of Quarter Sawn Flooring

Use of high quality wood for residential flooring has been observed in the developed economies such as US and Europe. Majority of people are opting for wood flooring for their row houses and apartments owing to its aesthetic appeal. For example, in Europe, the wood flooring sales increased by 1% in 2017 according to European Federation of the Parquet Industry. Wood flooring industry in this region witnessed a 1.6% growth in 2016. The slight decrease in this percentage is mainly due to a decline in purchases of wood flooring in Germany and in Switzerland. According to European Federation of the Parquet Industry, albeit this small decline, the wood flooring industry is expected to witness bright future in the coming years. Moreover, all other European countries reflected a steady rise in this industry. Poland, Belgium, Sweden and Netherlands witnessed significant growth with respect to adoption of wood flooring. This steady growth in demand for wood flooring coupled with increasing awareness regarding benefits associated with quarter sawing of wood for flooring purposes is expected to significantly fuel the sale of quarter sawn flooring in the coming years.

Additionally, per capita GDP of developed countries is high as compared to emerging economies. In 2016, the GDP per capita of US was US$ 54,000 which increased to US$ 59,495 in 2017. Likewise, in European countries, the GDP per capita across countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Russia, to name a few, has been steadily rising. People are willing to spend more on high quality quarter sawn flooring, which is typically highly priced as compared to plain or flat sawn flooring. This aspect is also anticipated to drive the adoption of quarter sawn flooring during the forecast period.

With this research, the reader can gain incisive market acumen on quarter sawn flooring at a global level. The global quarter sawn flooring market research report covers past data, current market position and future trajectory of the quarter sawn flooring market. The forecast period of nine years, starting from 2018 till 2027 is presented in this research study. The reader can gain high level insights on the volume and value projections of quarter sawn flooring across regions in the globe.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

