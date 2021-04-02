Ascott Star Rewards Celebrates Second Anniversary With Double Bonus Points And Complimentary Tier Upgrades

Singapore, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Ascott Limited’s (Ascott) loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) is celebrating its second anniversary with its ‘Celebrate The Little Joys’ campaign, offering double bonus points and complimentary tier upgrades to reward and thank its members.

Since the launch of ASR in 2019, its membership has grown over 400%. ASR members continue to find value with Ascott as they contribute about 90% of Ascott’s direct bookings online and over 60% of ASR members are repeat guests. ASR members also spend 36% more with Ascott compared to non-members. Since the launch of the ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app in October 2020 to provide members with greater conveniences and flexibility, it has received 130,000 downloads. To date, over 1.3 million fans and followers of ASR connect and engage across the ‘Discover ASR’ social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Ms Tan Bee Leng, Ascott’s Managing Director for Brand & Marketing, said: “We appreciate the strong support from our ASR members and are celebrating ASR’s second anniversary by providing our members with more rewards. Amid the challenging COVID-19 environment, we continue to stand by our ASR members and launched a series of initiatives to allow them to maximise their membership. These include offering members bonus ASR points if they had chosen to be refunded in ASR points [1] for their booking cancellations; ASR points purchase feature, ASR Elite Status Match and CapitaStar-ASR Points Exchange programmes which allowed ASR members to gain more perks or upgrade their membership tier. In December 2020, we launched Southeast Asia’s largest promotion with about S$13 million worth of goodies up for grabs on Shopee.”

“The launch of ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app was also key to providing our members with contactless services along with the introduction of our ‘Ascott Cares’ commitment to provide our guests with a safe home away from home. ASR members can look forward to more from us as we continue to improve our offerings to strengthen ASR’s position as one of the most rewarding global loyalty programmes in the serviced residence industry,” added Ms Tan.

To thank ASR members for their continued support, ASR members can take advantage of ASR’s anniversary deals as they prepare to rediscover the joys of travel. The celebratory promotion is on from 1-30 April 2021.

Receive Double Bonus Points

ASR members who have booked and completed their stay from 1 April 2021 to 31 May 2021 can receive bonus points from their stay. ASR members who have booked their stay from 1-15 April 2021 will receive double bonus points from their stay, while members who have made their bookings from 16-30 April 2021, will receive 2,000 bonus points each night.

Today, ASR members can also purchase ASR points directly and use the points when they are ready to rediscover travel or towards their next staycation. From 1-30 April 2021, ASR members can purchase from as little as S$100 worth of ASR points to start earning bonus points, receiving up to 50% bonus points.

Complimentary Tier Upgrades

ASR members in the ‘Classic’ tier will be further rewarded with a complimentary upgrade to the ‘Silver’ tier for a year when they book their stay before 30 April 2021 and complete their stay during the promotional period of 1 April 2021 to 31 May 2021. Existing ‘Silver’, ‘Gold’ and ‘Platinum’ tier members will be rewarded with 5,000 ASR points when they book and complete their first stay within the same promotional period.

ASR members can book their stays at www.the-ascott.com or via the ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app. Through the ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app, members can easily manage their membership and redeem their ASR points, perform self check-in and check-out, and make digital payments. ASR members can also search for special deals and book their stay at close to 200 participating properties in over 30 countries and more than 80 cities. ASR is one of the first loyalty programmes in the serviced residence industry and there is no cap to points earned, no minimum points redemption and no blackout dates for redemption.

ASR membership is complimentary. To sign up for a membership or for more information, please visit: https://www.the-ascott.com/en/sign-up.html.

[1] For stays booked before 20 April 2020.