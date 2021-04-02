Artist Reveals “Piece of Paradise” in New Jersey City University (NJCU) BFA 2021 Thesis Exhibition

Jersey City, NJ, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Artist Cindy Alviar will unveil a unique artwork puzzle titled Piece of Paradise in NJCU’s BFA Thesis Exhibition. The annual celebratory event will take place across three venues – Lemmerman, Gilligan Student Union, and the Visual Arts Gallery. Visitors have the option to attend a virtual BFA exhibition with a real-time upload of art pieces.

Visitors may contact participating artists to purchase their preferred pieces. Online artist talks will be available through the Zoom platform on April 9, 16, and 30.

2021’s BFA Thesis ceremony features original work by students who persevered in their academic and artistic pursuits despite pandemic lockdowns and disruptions. Among the diverse curated exhibits comes Alviar’s hope-instilling jigsaw design, representing the artist’s deep-rooted beliefs in positivity and the divine throughout the darkest phases in recent history.

Alviar, a long-time connoisseur of puzzles, drew on powerful inspiration for the artwork. She said, “Many contemporary events touched us emotionally, physically, and spiritually. I wanted to apply symbolism in representing love, care, and concern. I’ve been lucky to receive these blessings through it all, and I appreciate every moment.”

Piece of Paradise is a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle that represents Alviar’s spread of comfort to the rest of the world. In describing her creative process, Alviar added, “I combined my passion for illustration and graphic design to recreate those special times that I shared with my family through the joy of puzzles. Each illustration bears a mark of who I am, expressed through color and references to nature.”

At the event, Alviar showcases two illustration prints with their respective puzzle and customized packaging box. The gallery exhibition takes place from April 7–April 30, 2021. Opening hours are Tuesday to Thursday, 12-5 p.m., and entry is by appointment only via email to gallery@njcu.edu.

About New Jersey City University (NJCU):

Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, New Jersey City University opened in 1927 as a specialized training school for teachers. Today, the institute has progressed to include over 40 undergraduate and 30 graduate programs for interdisciplinary and emerging fields, including BFAs in Art Therapy and Photography.

About Cindy Alviar:

Cindy is a graphic designer, illustrator, and photographer specializing in creative designs across various themes and subjects. She draws her greatest inspirations from meaningful relationships and precious experiences, infusing her art with an undisguised zeal for life’s wonders.