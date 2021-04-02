Peptide Based Hematological Disorders Therapeutics Market expected to be valued at US$ 530 Mn during the forecast period 2017-2022

Peptide based haematological disorders therapeutics market is exhibiting robust growth. This is due to the fact that technology for the manufacturing of peptides is rapidly evolving, with manufacturers and suppliers exploring new methods for the manufacturing of peptides. This has a positive effect on the peptide therapeutics market and leads to the formation of longer and complex chain of peptides and reduced cost of production. In addition, due to the emergence of automated instruments, there have been improvements in the purification process of peptides and reduction in the total waste generated. These are the factors driving the growth of the peptide therapeutics market worldwide. On the other hand, the synthesis and the purification of long peptides is difficult for manufacturers. In addition, the rise in modifications and the addition of more number of unnatural amino acids have made the process of peptide synthesis complex. This makes the manufacturing of peptides difficult, and hence the gap between demand and supply is increasing and the cost of manufacturing of peptides is also accelerating, thereby hampering market growth

The global peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 530 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Peptide Based Hematological Disorders Therapeutics Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the ecallantide segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 120 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The ecallantide segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the drug segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the retail pharmacies segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 115 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The retail pharmacies segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the distribution channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, by the end of 2022, North America peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market is projected to reach nearly US$ 220 Mn, registering a robust CAGR over the forecast period. As perFact.MR forecasts, the US peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market is estimated to account for 88.6% revenue share of the global peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics market by 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 over 2017.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for peptide based hematological disorders therapeutics, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Shire plc.