COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market – Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Devices Market study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Secondary Research:

The secondary research process involves the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and D&B), white papers, annual reports, companies house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the critical care devices market. It was also used to obtain important information about the key players and market classification & segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, and key developments related to market and technology perspectives. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

The increasing number of ICU beds owing to the continuously rising COVID-19 cases, increasing demand for ventilators for effective management of critical COVID-19 patients, and ease of regulatory requirements to facilitate the production of critical care devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Browse 85 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 90 Pages and in-depth TOC on “COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market”

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216430576

Expected Revenue Surge: The global critical care devices market size is expected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD 37.97 billion in 2020. The COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Devices Market is expected to witness a growth of 44.1% from 2019 to 2020.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The critical care devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the critical care devices industry. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the high adoption of specialty infusion pumps, the high number of positive COVID-19 cases & deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals in the region. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.

Leading Key-Players:

The key players in the global critical care devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), among others.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) was the leading player in the infusion pumps segment and accounted for the largest share in 2019. BD is known for its diversified product offerings in the field of infusion pumps. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, ambulatory pumps, enteral pumps, and PCA pumps, under its market-leading brand—Alaris. The company also provides dedicated disposables for its infusion products. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market through continuous innovation and the launch of advanced products. BD continuously focuses on product offerings by enabling its infusion products to be ready for data integration with other allied products. In addition to this, BD focuses on expanding its product portfolio and geographic presence by mergers and acquisitions. In line with this, in April 2017, BD acquired Caesarea Medical Electronics (Israel).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216430576