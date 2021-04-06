European Mammography Workstations Market – Increasing Burden of Breast Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the European Mammography Workstations Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Secondary Research;

Secondary research was conducted to obtain key information about market classification and segmentation, identification of key industry trends, regional scenario, and key developments undertaken by major European market players. Secondary sources include Journal of Mammography, Journal of Digital Imaging, European Journal of Radiology, European Society of Breast Imaging (EUSOBI), European Reference Organisation for Quality Assured Breast Screening and Diagnostic Services (EUREF), annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, as well as articles from recognized websites, databases, and directories.

Browse 39 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on “European Mammography Workstations Market”

Expected Revenue Surge: The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million by 2024 from USD 10 million in 2018.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The research report covers the European mammography workstations market across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE. Germany accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

Leading Key-Players:

General Electric (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market. Other prominent players in this market include Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy).

GE Healthcare (US) (a key business division of General Electric Company) is among the top players involved in the development of multimodality mammography workstations. The company focuses on maintaining its leading position in the European mammography workstations market through organic growth strategies such as product launches. Over the years, GE Healthcare has strengthened its customer base and increased its market penetration in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Spain. Due to its strong brand image and excellent geographic reach, the company is likely to hold the top position in this market during 2018–2024.

