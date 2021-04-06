Medical Vacuum System Market Worth $1.6 billion – Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Global Medical Vacuum System Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Secondary Research;

Secondary research was conducted to obtain key information about market classification and segmentation, geographical scenario, key developments undertaken by major market players, and the identification of key industry trends. The secondary sources used for this study include annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations of companies; white papers; certified publications; and articles from recognized websites, databases, and directories.

Browse 91 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Medical Vacuum System Market”

Expected Revenue Surge: The Medical Vacuum System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The research report covers the medical vacuum systems market across five major geographies North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to command the largest share of the vacuum systems market mainly due to stringent regulatory norms for cleanroom maintenance, manufacturing guidelines and surgical protocols, technological advancement, the rising number of target surgical procedures, a growing end-user base, and increasing expenditure healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Leading Key-Players:

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Gardner Denver Holdings (US), Busch Holding GmbH (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec (UK), INTEGRA Holdings (US), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (US), Medela AG (Switzerland), Air Techniques (US), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Precision Medical, Inc. (US), Medicop (Slovenia), and Ohio Medical Corporation (US) are the major players operating in the medical vacuum systems market.

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden) is one of the leading companies in the field of medical vacuum systems and pumps. It develops, manufactures, and sells oil-lubricated rotary vane pumps, oil-sealed vacuum pumps, and other related accessories. Atlas Copco has strengthened its presence in the medical vacuum systems market through growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions. For instance, during 2015–2019 the company acquired many other firms in Germany, the US, and the UK for the enhancement of its vacuum pump business. Furthermore, in 2017, Atlas Copco also inaugurated a manufacturing plant in the US in order to increase the company’s productivity in this region. Through such strong business strategies, the company is expected to witness high growth in the medical vacuum systems market in the coming years.

