Cold Storage Market Size, Application, Regional Estimates & Regional Trends, 2025

The global Cold Storage Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Cold Storage Market is predicted to reach USD 212.54 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing retail sector in the emerging countries across globe. Cold storage is a room with low temperature maintained by using machinery and appropriate equipment. India, a developing economy is observed as a special geography with a wide range of quality soil that can produce various types of vegetables & fruits along with marine products in huge quantities in coastal areas.

Key Players:

Americold Logistics, LLC

Al Rai Logistica K.S.C

Agro Merchants Group

Burris Logistics

Barloworld Limited

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Gulf Drug LLC

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics

Growth Drivers:

The cold storages play a very important role in extending the shelf life, marketing period, avoiding excess supply and reducing transport bottlenecks in the high time of production and maintaining production quality. In short, cold storages are essential for minimizing the wastage of perishable items and hence offering remunerative prices to the farmers and producers. The ever-growing population and the demand for food products are expected to boost cold storage market with a CAGR of 12.4% in coming years.

The retail sector in the emerging economies is progressively getting organized. The licensed retailers of the organized retail industry sell products of different varieties. As compared to the traditional provisions, the organized retail provisions use improved storage technology and better refrigeration techniques. These factors are predicted to augment the cold storage market in near future.

However, the lack of infrastructure required for market development is the major challenge for the cold storage market players to expand in the emerging markets. Moreover, shortage of power hook-ups for reefer trailers at transportation centers and ports with inconsistent power supply for cold storages is expected to increase the operation costs.

On the other hand, these restraints also provide opportunities to the cold storage market players to introduce innovative solutions or implement alternative energy sources to overcome the unpredictable power supply in developing regions. Besides, new transport modes like versatile refrigerated containers are developed to overcome the adequate transportation facility. These actions can offer access to global market and bring in opportunities for the producers and small businesses in these areas.

Construction Type Outlook:

Bulk storage

Production stores

Ports

Application Outlook:

Fruits & vegetables

Dairy

Fish, meat & seafood

Processed food

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the cold storage industry is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific is expected to dominate the cold storage market in near future owing to the growth in the refrigerated storage capacity. Especially, Indian market is predicted to hold less than half of the entire cold chain capacity to meet its current requirements.

