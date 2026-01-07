Nashik, India, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ —From 15,000 global entrants, only 5.8% received recognition through rigorous evaluation. Shreekant Patil achieved perfect 5/5 world-class scores across all four leadership dimensions: vision/strategy implementation, inspiration/motivation, ethical decision-making, and fostering innovation/creativity.

CEng. Shreekant Patil has been recognized with a Global Recognition Award 2026 for high-caliber leadership and mentoring work across India’s startup ecosystem, MSME sector, and international trade networks. Shreekant Patil, a senior consultant with the National Productivity Council under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, holds roles as a Startup India mentor, Bureau of Indian Standards technical committee member, BIS, LEAN and ZED certification consultant, and brand ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium. His work addresses critical gaps in capacity building, export readiness, energy efficiency, and women’s empowerment throughout micro, small, and medium enterprises while forging partnerships with government bodies, educational institutions, and international organizations. The award evaluates candidates using the Rasch model, which creates a linear measurement scale allowing precise comparison throughout diverse areas of excellence. Shreekant Patil scored five out of five (world-class) in all four leadership dimensions assessed: vision and strategy implementation, ability to inspire and motivate others, ethical decision-making and integrity, and fostering innovation and creativity within his field.

Scaling Ecosystems Through Strategic Mentorship

Shreekant Patil has mentored more than 100 early-stage startups and MSMEs through flagship government initiatives including BHASKAR, MAARG, BIRAC, MeitY Startup Hub, and the United Nations Development Programme’s Youth Co:Lab. His mentorship accelerates product-market fit, LEAN implementation, and export-readiness timelines for businesses that often lack access to formal advisory networks. Shreekant Patil built a tiered training ecosystem comprising practitioner, master trainer, and institutional facilitator tracks to ensure quality delivery and sustained knowledge transfer throughout regions. Recognition from Youth Co:Lab and the UNDP in 2024 underscored his impact on India’s innovation dialogue and springboard programs. Shreekant Patil leads LEAN and ZED certification initiatives that reduce time-to-compliance and costs for MSMEs, enabling broader market entry and participation in formal government schemes. He guides businesses in adopting energy-efficiency practices and sustainable procurement frameworks to drive cost savings and competitiveness. Shreekant Patil coordinates with export promotion councils such as APEDA, EEPC, and SEPC to secure incentives, export leads, and trade finance arrangements through Euro Exim Bank, the African Development Bank, and the Asian Development Bank. His assistance in onboarding more than 100 companies onto government platforms including ONDC, MSMEMart, and the Indian Trade Portal has expanded digital marketing reach and international export opportunities.

Women Empowerment and Cross-Border Collaboration

Shreekant Patil developed leadership and technical-skills programs for women engineers and entrepreneurs, increasing participation, confidence, and representation in decision-making roles within engineering, manufacturing, and trade sectors. He established mentorship networks and role-model partnerships to foster inclusive growth, delivering workshops on National Startup Day, World Entrepreneurs’ Day, World Standards Day at institutions including Sandip University’s School of Design and Guru Gobind Singh MBA College. These sessions combined startup insights, funding strategies, and government scheme navigation tailored for women-led businesses. Shreekant Patil’s mentorship has supported women entrepreneurs in securing government subsidies, digital transformation, and international market entry. Shreekant Patil’s appointment as brand ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium, positions him to promote the region’s four pillars (sense of sharing, accessibility, technical know-how, and quality of life) throughout his network in India, Europe, and beyond. He collaborates with the European Union, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Cluster Collaboration EU to exchange best practices in sustainability, export processes, and innovation ecosystems. Shreekant Patil serves as an advisory board member and resource person at six engineering colleges and two universities, aligning curricula with industry needs and sustainability goals to improve employability and export readiness. His nomination to the UNFCCC Roster of Experts by the Government of India and his role as sustainability ambassador for UN SDG through SPSC demonstrate policy influence that translates field experiences into scalable recommendations.

Final Words

Shreekant Patil holds over 30 years of industrial experience as a chartered engineer and founder of PARENTNashik, specializing in robotic resistance welding. He is a technical committee member with the American Welding Society and chairs committees at the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce while serving as vice president of IBSEA and GFID Maharashtra. Shreekant Patil’s certifications as a trainer and assessor with Skill India, counselor at National Career Services, and credit counselor at SIDBI extend his reach into vocational training and financial facilitation. He has organized business-to-business meetings with foreign delegates in Nashik and helped Indian MSMEs participate in international exhibitions under the Government of India’s International Cooperation MSME scheme.

Mr. Alex Sterling, spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards, noted Patil’s comprehensive approach: “Shreekant Patil exemplifies world-class leadership by bridging technical expertise, policy engagement, and inclusive mentorship to unlock sustainable growth for businesses that form the backbone of India’s economy. His ability to scale ecosystems through practical frameworks and international partnerships sets a standard for impact-driven excellence.”

Shreekant Patil’s various blogging platforms online portfolio shows ongoing seminars on export opportunities, government schemes, and BIS certification, reflecting his commitment to transparent knowledge sharing and continuous engagement with stakeholders. What This Means: His application was evaluated by impartial industry experts using the Rasch measurement model, which is a rigorous methodology that creates objective scoring regardless of category or field. Only the highest-performing applicants receive this recognition.