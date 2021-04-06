Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market worth $929.2 Mill by 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — Factors driving the growth of this market include rising burden of RSV infections, growing demand for PoC molecular diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of RSV infections, and increasing approval of RSV diagnostic kits and assays.

According to the new market research report Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 929.2 Million by 2022 from USD 574.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RSV diagnostics market in 2017.

The molecular diagnostic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption and demand for molecular diagnostic testing for RSV diagnosis.

Kits and assays are estimated to account for the largest share of the RSV diagnostics market in 2017.

The products segment is further segmented into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The kits and assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing infection of RSV in newborn infants and young children and growing demand for kits and assays for RSV diagnosis.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the RSV diagnostics market in 2017. This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing patient base of RSV diseases, technological advancements in PoC molecular diagnostic devices, and growing healthcare expenditures.

Key players in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Market include bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Luminex (US), BioCartis (Belgium), Hologic (US), and Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg).

