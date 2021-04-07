Cisdem Video Converter 6.6.0 Improves DVD Loading Speed & Format Support

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem announced the release of Video Converter for Mac 6.6.0. The main purpose of this upgrade is to speed up DVD loading and video download and to fix the crash issue of loading some DVDs.

Cisdem Video Converter is an outstanding app that fulfills many video-centric areas. It can convert, download, play, and edit videos in different formats. It’s also a DVD ripper to convert DVD to any video and audio formats without losing quality.

“In the past, when importing certain PCM audio-encoded videos, Cisdem Video Converter for Mac may crash. The problem was solved after update to 6.6.0,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. “PCM is an old encoding format. Now the popular ones are Dolby AC-3 and DTS. However, there are still some DVDs that use PCM audio format. To meet the needs of all users, our developer successfully broke the import issue of PCM format. The new version also makes DVD loading and video downloading faster.”

What’s new in version 6.6.0?

* Optimize the loading speed of the DVD.

* Fix crash issue of loading some DVDs.

* Fix loading issue of PCM format DVDs.

* Fix some minor bugs.

* Update download component.

Main Functions

1. Convert DVD to any format

A private or commercial (DRM-protected) DVD can be converted to SD/HD/4K video formats like MP4, WMV, MOV, MKV, MP4 4K AVC-3840, MKV 4K AVC-3840, MPEG HD Video, and more.

2. Support for a large number of formats

It offers 200+ video formats and 50+ audio formats, along with hundreds of profiles for various devices like iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, PSP, Xbox, Android phones, Kindle Fire, etc.

3. Enjoy high fidelity HEVC/H.265 video

Keep videos in original quality but in a smaller size. The app also lets you play HEVC/H.265 videos with its inbuilt media player.

4. Do some basic video editing and enhancement

Its advanced editing features help to crop & rotate videos, merge videos into one file, add watermarks, split large videos into segments, and change video effects.

5. Download movies and music from 1000+ websites

Users can download any video & audio files directly from YouTube, Twitter, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Hulu, LiveLeak, SoundCloud, and more than 1000 other video-sharing websites.

6. Batch processing

It supports a batch-processing facility, which allows users to convert and download multiple videos at the same.

7. Compatible with macOS 10.10 or later

It supports OS X 10.10 Yosemite to macOS 11.0 Big Sur. Users don’t need to worry about system compatibility. The app will always keep updated.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 6.6.0 is available to be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac.html. Users can get a lifetime license with $49.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. The free trial is available for download at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on multimedia including Video Converter, productivity, and business software. The company is dedicated to building highly efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.