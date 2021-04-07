Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Atherosclerotic renovascular disease refers to the stenosis of either one or both renal arteries. The stenosis occurs due to the accumulation of fat or calcium deposits on the walls of the artery. Atherosclerotic renovascular disease is a rare disorder and its exact epidemiology is not available. Although the prevalence of atherosclerotic renovascular disease is not known, the dialysis registry data provides some hint of patients with atherosclerotic renovascular disease. In a study conducted on cardiovascular health in the U.S. about 6.8% of healthy candidates over the age of 65 years are found to have clinically silent atherosclerotic renovascular disease. Atherosclerotic renovascular disease is increasingly gaining recognition and importance. This is due to the condition of patients as they tend to go for dialysis, which reflects their systemic atherosclerotic burden. In an effort to delay and perhaps prevent their need for renal replacement therapy, some patients are subjected to a variety of medical, radiological and surgical interventions. The management of atherosclerotic renovascular disease is controversial. Some evidence suggests that treatment with renal stent may be beneficial, however, clinical trials have failed to demonstrate significant benefits.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2035

Over the past 80 years there has been a significant change in the understanding of atherosclerotic renovascular treatment. Currently, the atherosclerotic renovascular treatment consists of medical therapy, angioplasty, renal artery stenting and surgery. Patients who show mild to medium symptoms can benefit with the use of atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by medical therapy. This mode of atherosclerotic renovascular treatment generally includes the use of drugs particularly anti-hypertension drugs, exercise and regular check-ups. Angioplasty for atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is also beneficial in case of patients who have significant narrowing of the renal artery. However, in case the angioplasty atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is not sufficient or if it is an ineffective atherosclerotic renovascular treatment, renal artery stenting can be performed to ensure the dilated artery maintains its structure.

Atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by surgery is recommended to patients with severely high blood pressure or renal failure. The surgical atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is of two types. The first type is a renal artery endarterectomy, the plaque in the renal artery is removed through an incision through the abdomen. Another form of atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by surgery is that of renal artery bypass. In this type of surgery the defected or plaque section of the renal artery is removed and replaced with a healthy vein from another part of the body. Patients undergoing atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by surgery need to be in the hospital for about a week.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2035

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in ageing population and with the increase in prevalence of various conditions such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, smoking and hypertension drive the growth of the atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market. However, other factors such as high rate of unsuccessful renal revascularization as an atherosclerotic renovascular treatment may hinder the growth of the atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market.

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, treatment type, end users, and geography.

Based on product type, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented as:

Hypertension drugs

Stents

Angioplasty devices

Based on treatment type, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented as:

Medical Treatment

Angioplasty

Renal artery stenting

Surgery

Based on end users, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2035/S

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Overview

The global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The atherosclerotic renovascular treatments can be broadly classified based on the treatment as medical treatment, angioplasty, renal artery stenting and surgery. The atherosclerotic renovascular treatment by renal revascularization methods such as angioplasty and renal artery stenting have tough competition from players that offer hypertension drug products used for atherosclerotic renovascular treatments.

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market owing to technology advancements, awareness of general public, increasing healthcare spending and substantial reimbursement. The atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increased R&D spending and advancements in technology.

Atherosclerotic Renovascular Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for atherosclerotic renovascular treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global atherosclerotic renovascular treatment market are Boston Scientific, Abbott, Cook Medical, Medtronic PLC, and Cordis Corporation, among others.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: