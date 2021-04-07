North American Radiation Protection Apron Market – Increasing Number of Trained Radiologic Technologists

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the North American Radiation Protection Apron Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as press releases, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard & silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva) were referred to in order to identify and collect information for this study.

According to the new market research report “North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest and Skirt, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Aprons, Lead-Free Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron), Country (US, Canada) – North America – Forecast to 2024” published by MarketsandMarkets™

Expected Revenue Surge: The North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

The North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of trained radiologic technologists, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries, and rising prevalence of cancer. In addition, the increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis is expected to provide growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, discomfort and pain due to the heavy weight of lead aprons is expected to hamper market growth.

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of the US can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of key players in the country. Apart from this, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments is also expected to drive the overall medical radiation protection aprons market in the country.

Prominent players in the medical radiation protection aprons market include Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).

Infab Corporation manufactures and markets revolution lead aprons, classic lead aprons, and dental lead aprons. In order to strengthen its position in the market, the company focuses on expanding its product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, the company launched a revolution premium vest and skirt with interior pockets.

Bar·Ray Products offers a wide range of aprons in the market. In order to increase sales, the company provides customization options in aprons. Bar·Ray also provides its SmartID service to increase its brand value in the market. Through this service, a customer can check the inventory and inspection information for each apron.

