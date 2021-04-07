Changing lifestyle of people, booming the demand for 5-hydroxytryptophan – Explorer Growth Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2031

5-Hydroxytryptophan Market: Overview and Dynamics

The important amino acid precursor used in serotonin formulations is 5-hydroxytryptophan. It is also known as the neurotransmitter precursor of the melatonin hormone.

It serves as a booster for serotonin synthesis. With the changing lifestyle of people, stiffness in people’s lives is increasing this is booming the demand for 5-hydroxytryptophan. In comparison to Tryptophan, 5-hydroxytryptophan can easily cross the blood-brain barrier that makes it easy to solubilize in the system.

By virtue, easy penetration in the body, 5- Hydroxytryptophan can induce sleep in an individual which respite from depression and anxiety. Compared to another amino acid precursor-like serotonin, Dopamine the efficiency of adsorption of 5-hydroxytryptophan is around 47-48% which is soaring its demand in the nutraceutical industry.

The benefit of 5-hydroxytryptophan over L-tryptophan is that the development of the protein or niacin cannot be neglected. 5-hydroxytryptophan is a medication derived from plants over an L-tryptophan product derived from synthetics for depression which is making its accessibility effortless.

The driver for the 5-hydroxytryptophan market is the rising stress levels that are contributing to an individual’s decrease in the level of serotonin. Contrarily the lack of knowledge and government legislation and the oscillating prices is the restraint for the 5-hydroxytryptophan industry.

5- Hydroxytryptophan market is expected to gaze the mounting demand as the demand for the dietary supplements are expanding along with the demand of artificial body supplement. The utilization in the pharmaceutical industry helps Down syndrome person to increase activity rate and locomotion properties. These all factors are bestowing the demand for 5-hydroxytryptophan.

The environmentally friendly 5-hydroxytryptophan can increase with the improvement of technology as a substitute for chemically synthesized tryptophan. Research and development, on the other hand, could cater to the growth of the market.

In recent studies by WHO, China, India and the USA are the countries with the highest number of depression cases in the world. The US is the country with most of the criminal cases this might increase the demand for 5- Hydroxytryptophan in the upcoming years.

5-Hydroxytryptophan Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 has forced many countries to impose lockdown which has eventually lead to the decline of the 5- Hydroxytryptophan market all around the globe. Due to the global shut down the material was stored in one place which eventually leads to spoilage of the material due to the short life span of the medicine which is being made.

The demand for 5- Hydroxytryptophan aggrandized during the second and third quarter due to the beefing up of depression and thyroid cases thought out the world. With the increase in the safety guidelines, the plants are being opened again with better safety precaution will lead to a growth in the demand.

Rising consumption of the 5- Hydroxytryptophan over the period of 2nd and 3rd quarter of FY2020 has led countries to adopt the strict polices which shall curb the excessive utilization of the drug.

5-HYDROXYTRYPTOPHAN MARKET: SEGMENTATION

The 5-hydroxytryptophan market can be classified into four major categories according to the dosage, application, sales channel, end user and regions.

On the basis of dosage, the 5-hydroxytryptophan market can be classified as:

50 mg

50 – 100 mg

100 mg

100 – 200 mg

250 – 300 mg

On the basis of applications, the 5-hydroxytryptophan market can be classified as:

Depression

Fibromyalgia

Migraines

Obesity

Neurologic disorders

On the basis of the sales channel, the 5-hydroxytryptophan market can be classified as:

Over the counter

Prescription

E-commerce

On the basis of End-user, the 5-hydroxytryptophan, the market can be classified as:

Individual use

Hospitals

Research institute

On the basis of Region, the 5-hydroxytryptophan, market can be classified as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

