Synthetic Implants to Hold Largest Share of Global Eye socket Implants Market Through 2031 | Porex Corporation, FCI Opthalmics, Gulden Ophthalmics

Eye socket implants are required after the loss of an eye due to a tumour, trauma or other end-stage diseases such as glaucoma, Age-related macular degeneration, diabetes and so on. Eye socket implants are required to restore the visual appearance of the patient’s eye and to restore the volume of an eye socket. Eye socket implants are used by the surgeons to enhance the motility of the eye prosthetics. The use of an eye socket implants is a major breakthrough in anophthalmic socket surgery. The eye socket implants classified into two categories: Porous and Non-Porous. Non-porous, synthetic implants are made of acrylic (polymethylmethacrylate, PMMA) or silicone is inert and tolerated by the body.

Natural Porous implants include Hydroxyapatite (Bio-Eye™) is an altered form of sea coral. Porous eye socket implants are biocompatible, non-allergic and non-toxic as compared to non-porous implants. Porous implants allow the body tissues to grow into it. Porous implants are more durable and body-friendly as compared to non-porous implant. Synthetic porous implants include polyethylene (MEDPOR®) and aluminium oxide or Bioceramic Orbital Implants. The bioceramic eye socket implant has similar qualities to the original Bio-Eye™ but it is less expensive. The bioceramic orbital implant has gained popularity due to uniform pore size and ease of manufacturing. Synthetic porous implants have high tensile strength. They are malleable and biocompatible which provides fibrovascular ingrowth. Synthetic porous eye socket implants are cheaper than the original Bio-Eye™ and are available in different shapes.

The global Eye socket Implants market is expected to see remarkable growth in the forecast period due to increase in work-related eye injuries. Increase in the number of patients drives the overall eye socket implants market. Higher adoption of surgeries in higher economic regions propels the eye socket implants market. Others factors like increasing prevalence and incidence of eye-related disease, changing lifestyle pattern are the factors which are fueling the growth of the global eye socket Implants market. However, factors like high cost and lack of awareness are the major factors delaying the growth of eye socket implants market. Moreover, lack of reimbursement policies and untrained professionals in low resource regions are the major factors hampering the growth of the global Eye socket Implants market.

The global market for Eye socket Implants is segmented on basis of product type, materials, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Integrated Semi- integrated Non-integrated

Segmentation by Material Porous material implants Natural Synthetic Non-porous material implants

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ophthalmology Surgery Center Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics



Recently, porous synthetic eye socket implants gained popularity due to ease of manufacturing and lesser cost as compared to natural porous eye socket implants. Synthetic implants are available in various shapes like spherical, conical, oval and others depend on the customer needs. Synthetic implants hold the largest market share in the stated forecast period due to biocompatibility, cost-effectiveness and other various features as compared to natural porous implants. Technological advancements in the design of implants propel the market growth in the overall forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global eye socket implants market are Porex Corporation, FCI Opthalmics, Gulden Ophthalmics, MOLTENO OPHTHALMIC Ltd, Bio-Eye Orbital Implants and others.

