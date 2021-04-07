Peritoneal Dialysis Segment to Dominate the Global Uraemia Treatment Market Through 2031 | Renal Services (UK) Limited, DaVita Inc., UCI Health, U.S. Renal Care

Uraemia is a clinical syndrome associated with electrolyte, fluid, hormone imbalance and metabolic abnormalities, which develops due to the deterioration of the renal function. Uraemia occurs when the kidney is damaged. The toxins or body waste, which is normally send out through the urine, end up in the bloodstream. Uraemia is caused due to long-running health problems, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, because of infections that damage the kidney as well as severe injury. Uraemia, if not treated, can cause heart disease, anaemia and brain damage. People suffering from uraemia have proteins, creatine and other substances in the blood, which can affect all the systems of the body.

Uremia is a medical emergency that usually requires urgent treatment. People suffering from uraemia need dialysis to filter the blood. In certain cases, kidney transplant is an option for treating uraemia. Uraemia patients show signs of metabolic acidosis in which the body produces excess of acid, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite, which are some of the symptoms seen in uraemia patients. Haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are uraemia treatments that involve the removal of waste matter from the blood with the help of a machine. Uraemia is usually diagnosed by blood tests that check the level of creatinine.

Uraemia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Major factors driving the market of uraemia treatment are increasing incidence of diabetes, high blood pressure, increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease and increasing number of kidney transplants. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population and increased disposable income drive the uraemia treatment market. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced dialysis machines and increased R&D activities for uraemia treatment are boosting the uraemia treatment market. In addition, the availability of favourable reimbursement policies and the rising demand for home dialysis are boosting the uraemia treatment market. However, high cost of uraemia treatment, stringent regulations and lack of awareness about kidney disease are among factors hampering the growth of the uraemia treatment market.

Uraemia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global uraemia treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global uraemia treatment market is segmented as:

Haemodialysis:

Peritoneal dialysis

Based on the end user, the global uraemia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital

Dialysis Facility

Ambulatory Care Centre

Home Care

Uraemia Treatment Market: Service Provider

The global uraemia treatment market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of service providers. Some of the key players operating in the global uraemia treatment market are Renal Services (UK) Limited, DaVita Inc., UCI Health, U.S. Renal Care, Fresenius Medical Care, Assure Dialysis Services, Bairnsdale Regional Health Service, SYNLAB and Satellite Healthcare Inc.

