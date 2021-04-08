Forcetalks Launched its Android App – Available on Google Play Store

California, USA, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Forcetalks.com announced the launch of its all-new Android App for the Salesforce Trailblazers all over the world. Forcetalks is the fastest-growing Salesforce Community platform designed to engage professionals through Blogs, Videos, Infographics, Q&A, Groups, and more. It is a Social Media platform for Salesforce lovers which is now available on your mobile phones.

In this era of work-from-anywhere, Forcetalks App makes it much easier for its users to explore the world of Salesforce. You can now have all the Salesforce knowledge at your fingertips anytime, anywhere.

Forcetalks Apps offers some of the outstanding features which make Salesforce learning more fun and creative for the trailblazers:

It brings to you an exclusive collection of Salesforce Blogs written by experienced and well-qualified Salesforce professionals. It serves as a living encyclopedia for all the Salesforce lovers around the world. You can check out the latest updates, releases, tech blogs, and explanatory blogs LIVE from the community on your phones.

It also provides you with outstanding Salesforce Videos from experienced Salesforce experts. You won’t have to wander anymore looking for the best Salesforce tutorials as we have the one-stop solution for you now. Explore all the Salesforce video tutorials in one app via your phones.

It comes with an interesting collection of Salesforce Infographics that provides information related to key concepts, events, new releases, etc. If you want to share Salesforce in numbers, go innovative with the Forcetalks app.

Forcetalks is also the most active Salesforce forum in the world. It helps people in getting answers to their toughest Salesforce questions, be it about job inquiries, certifications, courses, training, institutions, technical doubts, events, updates, releases, anything, just open the app, post your query and get the answers from Salesforce experts in no time.

Forcetalks app is now available for all Android users. Download the app from Google Play Store now.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.forcetalks

About Us:

Forcetalks is one of the most demanding Salesforce communities which was founded in 2016 as a platform to explore Salesforce at all levels where users can learn, collaborate, and bring new perspectives and useful insights to the Salesforce Ohana. https://www.forcetalks.com/