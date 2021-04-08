Fluoropolymer Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2022

Felton, California , USA, Apr 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Fluoropolymer Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the replacement of traditional materials by fluoropolymers in several end use industries like industrial processing, medical, electronics and transportation. Fluoropolymers are those materials that include fluorine atoms in their chemical structure. They possess exceptional properties like weather stability, outstanding chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction & low dielectric constant with low surface energy. Their special physical and chemical properties make them ideal to be used in several industrial applications.

Fluoropolymer market is witnessing progress majorly due to extensive demand for low weight materials and coatings for manufacturing aircraft and automobile components. Moreover, wide applications of fluoropolymers in electronics and electrical lubrication is another driving factor for the growth of the market. Rise in demand for reasonably priced and efficient insulating materials is driving the market growth. However, strict government regulations for reducing carbon emissions in the manufacturing of fluoropolymers is predicted to hamper the growth of the market of fluoropolymers.

Growing demand of fluoropolymers in the medical tools and devices and escalating demand for consumer electronics are the trends that are directly impacting fluoropolymers industry. Moreover, the development of closed-loop up cycling manufacturing for fluoropolymers and increasing use of fluoropolymers in different applications are another emerging trends in the market.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

PTFE

PVDF

FEP

Fluoroelastomers

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Industrial

Others

The major players of fluoropolymer industry are Daikin Industries Ltd., The 3M Company, Jiangsu Meilan, Shanghai Sanaifu, Arkema SA, The Chemours Company, Saint-Gobain, Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Solvay SA, Dongue Group, Fuxin Heng Tong Fluorine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Halopolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd., Chenguang R.I.C.I, Whitford, Zeus Inc. and others.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Latin America

Brazil

Asia Pacific

China

MEA

