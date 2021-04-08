Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis Report till 2025

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, Apr 8, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global food emulsifiers market was valued at a revenue of USD 4.36 billion in the year 2015. Bakery & confectionery is one of the significant end-uses, which is likely to drive the global demand over the years ahead, owing to the multifunctionality of these products.

Emulsifiers or colloids are widely used as process additives during the manufacturing of victuals. They are broadly consumed in various applications such as food & beverage, meat processing, bakery products, and confectionary goods. Rapid industrialization of the food & beverage sector in Asia Pacific is another significant driver of the food emulsifiers market demand. Changes in consumer preferences regarding various physico-chemical and sensory attributes such as the texture, quality, nutritional content, and taste are likely to create a positive impact on the industry dynamics during the forecast period.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/food-emulsifiers-market/request-sample

The U.S. has been one of the prominent consumers of emulsifying agents. The ongoing green label trend in this country over the use of ingredients and additives used in food processing is likely to upsurge the requirement of bio-based and natural ingredients in the future. This in turn is expected to provide a favorable opportunity for the consumption of various natural emulsifying materials in key application sectors over the coming years.

Stepan Company is one of the key manufacturers, which offers emulsifying agents for the food & beverage industry. It supplies mono and di-glycerides under the Drewmulse brand, that helps in emulsification and stabilization of food and nutrition systems.

Application Insights

Meat products, bakery & confectionery, convenience foods and dairy products are the key applications of the global industry. Confectionery & bakery held the highest revenue share of 59.4% of the total industry in 2015.

The bakery sector is driven by demand of innovative baked products, mainly which offer longer shelf life and are gluten-free. Additionally, there is a rise in consumer demand for biscuits comprising high fiber and nutritional content. This is expected to boost the consumption of emulsifiers over the years ahead.

In terms of volume, convenience products are likely to witness fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Busy consumer lifestyles in developing and developed countries has propelled the consumption of packaged foods. This scenario is likely to boost the industry growth by 2025.

Regional Insights

Europe accounted for the highest volume share in 2015, constituting 29.5% of the total industry. Asia Pacific and North America were the next major consuming regions of the market. France, Germany and other East European countries are likely to influence the expansion of industry in the coming years. In Europe, the demand for sorbitan esters and stearoyl lactylates is likely to increase, especially in dairy and bakery applications, at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Countries in Eastern Europe are likely to witness fastest industry growth, due to the increasing foreign investments in the production of alcoholic beverages. This development is expected to offer favorable prospects for food emulsifiers.

Asia Pacific is likely to depict fastest growth on account of various socio-economic factors, which include strong development of the food & beverage processing industry coupled with the presence of a wide consumer base. This scenario is expected to reflect mainly in India, China and Southeast Asian countries over the years ahead.

Competitive Insights

BASF SE, Danisco A/S, Beldem, Lonza Group, Cargill, Inc., Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Palsgaard A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Stepan Company Solvay S.A., and Lubrizol Corporation are the key players in the industry.

Companies such as Riken Vitamin and Palsgaard are investing significantly in the research and development for enhancement of the functional properties of their products. Danisco A/S is engaged in providing processed foods that are characterized by enhanced taste, nutritional value, extended shelf life and texture. Cargill Inc., manufactures synthetic emulsifiers are widely used in chocolate, snacks and bakery items, as they provide better dispersion systems in comparison with soy lecithin.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com