The global gummy vitamins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5%. The millennials prefer consuming these gummies due to factors such as busier lifestyles, rising disposal incomes, growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare measures, and maintaining better health. Other factors driving the demand for these gummy vitamins include the rise in incidences of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment problems in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins with taste, flavor, color, shape, and size similar to gummy candies. However, these gummies are induced with vitamins to offer various health benefits to end consumers. Gummy vitamins are recently gaining immense traction in the global market. Originally, it was launched to expand the customer base in the kids’ segment.

However, adults and consumers from older age groups have shown interest in consuming gummy vitamins as well, which has led to an increase in its consumption worldwide. It is targeted at consumers who are accepting new forms or alternatives other than tablets, capsules, and pills, among others, to balance the nutritional deficiency or gap. In addition, consumers opt for these gummies, as they are chewable and are easy to consume, further providing all the necessary benefits as well.

According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, it revealed that over 30% of consumers have difficulty in swallowing pills, of which a majority are women and older adults that further support the increase in demand for vitamin-infused gummies.

Key Market Players:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US), Life Science Nutritionals (Canada), Bettera Brands LLC (US), The Clorox Company (US), Softigel (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec Inc. (US), Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), SmartyPants Inc. (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), IM Healthcare (India), Nutra Solutions (US), Makers Nutrition, LLC (US), Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. (US), Bayer Group (Germany), Ernest Jackson (UK), Boscogen, Inc (US), and Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc. (US).

