Breath Analyzer Market Worth $1,167 million – Growth Opportunities and Global Leading Key Players

According to the new market research report “Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for Breath analyzer market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter market breakdown and data triangulation was used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments

Secondary Research;

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as Hoovers, D&B, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva have been referred to identify and collect information for this study. These secondary sources included annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold standard & silver standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases.

Opportunities: Technological advancements;

The breath analyzers market is technology-driven and is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Owing to the lucrative potential of the market, a number of players are focusing on developing novel technologies and are continuously introducing accurate and easy-to-use breath analyzers. In August 2019, Y Combinator, an investment company, invested in SannTek Labs to work on a new kind of breathalyzer. This breathalyzer is designed to detect blood alcohol levels as well as the type of cannabis a person has consumed in the past 3 to 4 hours.

Expected Revenue Surge: The breath analyzer market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world(RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

Leading Key-Players:

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Lifeloc Technologies (US) is another leading player in the breath analyzers market. The company develops, manufactures, and markets portable handheld and fixed station breathalyzers and related accessories and supplies of alcohol testing devices. The company operates in all prominent segments of the portable breath alcohol testing instruments market, including law enforcement, workplace, corrections, original equipment manufacturing, and consumer markets. In 2020, the company launched LT7 and LX9 breathalyzers. These are US DOT/NHTSAapproved breath alcohol testers for law enforcement and workplace markets designed to be user-friendly.

