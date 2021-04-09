Hernia Repair Market Worth $4.75 billion – Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in hernia mesh market.

However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.

According to the new market research report “Hernia Repair Market by Product (Mesh (Synthetic, Biologic), Mesh Fixation (Suture, Tack and Glue Applicator)), Surgery Type (Inguinal, Incisional/Ventral, Umbilical, Femoral), and Geography (America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Growth Driver: Increasing hernia prevalence;

The growing prevalence of hernia is the main driving force for the growth of the hernia mesh repair market. This is mainly attributed to the overall increase in population, specifically geriatric and obese population, and improvements in healthcare systems that have enabled the early detection and treatment of hernia.

Age contributes significantly to the risk of hernia by retarding the body’s capabilities and natural healing abilities over time. According to a registered study in the UK, the prevalence of hernia was found to increase with age, from 5% in the 25¡V34 age group to:

10% in the 35-44 age group

18% in the 45-54 age group

24% in the 55-64 age group

31% in the 65-74 age group

In addition, the incidence of hernia among men aged 75 years and above was found to be 45%. Consequently, the growth in aging population can be expected to boost overall hernia incidence in the coming years.

Expected Revenue Surge: The hernia repair market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia mesh repair market in North America.

Leading Key-Players:

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).

Johnson & Johnson (US): Johnson & Johnson offers hernia repair products through its subsidiary Ethicon. The hernia repair and fixation segment offers absorbable strap fixation devices; open absorbable strap fixation devices; polypropylene hernia systems and plugs; hernia meshes, including absorbable lightweight, soft polypropylene, polypropylene, and woven meshes; tissue separating meshes, including flexible composite meshes, surgical meshes, ventral patches, and open flexible composite mesh devices; and biologic mesh, including tissue matrix and acellular hydrated dermis.

The presence of the company in diverse healthcare segments and a strong focus on R&D & product launches are the major strengths of Johnson & Johnson. The company has a strong presence in the global medical devices market, and is one of the largest biotech and consumer healthcare company worldwide.

