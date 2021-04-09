Digital Map Market Prominent Company Overview & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Map Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Digital Map Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.76 billion by 2025. Digital map implies virtual images formed by configuring and gathering data into an image. It is also termed as “Cartography”. The technique of structuring and gathering data into a virtual image is termed as “Digital Formatting”.

Key Players:

AutoNavi Holdings Ltd.

Apple

Collins Bartholomew

DigitalGlobe

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc.

Google

Getmapping PLC

HERE Holding Corporation

Intermap Technologies Corporation

LAND INFO Worldwide Mapping LLC

MapData Services

Micello

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Digital Map industry include the increasing adoption of innovative technology in surveying and making maps and rising adoption of digital maps in industries. The increase in competition among the suppliers of digital mapping is encouraging the retailers to upsurge their product portfolios and improve their skill to offer user-friendly maps to the clients. Digital Map Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.5% in the upcoming period.

Application Scope:

Automotive

Military & Defense

Mobile Devices

Enterprise Solutions

Government & Public Sector

Usage Scope:

Indoor

Outdoor

The “Outdoor Usage” segment surpassed the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to growing demand from indoor location-based facility providers.

Service Scope:

Consulting

Development

Management

The “Development” segment surpassed the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to demand from location-based solutions and services.

Technology Scope:

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

The “LiDAR and orthophotography” segment surpassed the digital map industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to infrastructure development in several regions in the globe, disaster management, and reducing the costs associated with supply chain & logistics management.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Digital Map Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increase in use of smartphones and with respect to geospatial information.

