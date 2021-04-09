Liposomal Doxorubicin Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Liposomal Doxorubicin Market is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Liposomal anthracyclines lessen the risk of heart disease when compared to the usual doxorubicin while maintaining the anti-tumor capabilities. Liposomal doxorubicin formulations comprise liposomal doxorubicin blended with the peglyated liposomal doxorubicin. Simply put, peglyation is a process comprising doxorubicin wrapped under a PED layer. Peglyation hence protects liposomes from mononuclear phagocyte system.

The drivers for liposomal doxorubicin market include rise in ovarian and breast cancer coupled with increasing awareness for liposomal doxorubicin formulation. Rise in use of drug formulation for ovarian treatment contributes to the market growth during the forecast period. WHO estimates a rise in cancer by 40% by next two decades, which implies the need for better treatment and demand for advanced doxorubicin with liposomal formulation. Rise in geriatric population fuels the market demand coupled with rise in number of approvals for generic formulations.

The key players in the liposomal doxorubicin industry include Johnson & Johson, Mercek & Co, CiplaInc, SRS Pharmaceuticals Inc and Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

Geographical segmentation for liposomal doxorubicin market include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market growth during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of breast, liver and ovarian cancers. Asia-Pacific market is highly anticipated to enjoy a steady growth in the forecast period.

