Lactoferrin Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2032 – 2030

Lactoferrin is best known for fighting infections. Lactoferrin have anticarcinogenic properties and correspondingly runs anti-bacterial bustle to human infants. The growing infections have elevated the demand for lactoferrin in the global market. The lactoferrin market is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR. Lactoferrin functions as an immune-modulator and antimicrobial protein, helps mature the gastrointestinal and immune system in new-borns, quandaries to DNA and other molecules in milk like casein, IgA, albumin, etc. The market is anticipated to showcase significant growth in the forecast period due to the rising demand for multifunctional protein across the regions.

The multifunctional protein eliminates any content, which is responsible for stimulating bacterial activity and helps to separate the iron, which is free in the body and is expected to drive the lactoferrin market. Exclusively responsible for prevention and curing of infectious diseases, makes lactoferrin widespread in the healthcare sector. This factor is expected to rocket the global lactoferrin market over the forecast period.

Global Lactoferrin Market Dynamics

Cumulative Norm of Lactoferrin in Infant Formula to Drive Growth

Over the forecast period, cutting-edge infant milk formulae, lactoferrin is one of the utmost valued additives which is a foremost driver for global lactoferrin market. Lactoferrin is one of the most protuberant proteins in breast milk and breastfeeding is the best food for new-borns, which has been expansively accepted globally. Across the world, lactoferrin’s bovine version has been legal for insertion in infant formulae and is being largely used in the alimentary product preparations for infants. This is expected to boost the global lactoferrin market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising birth rate has led to an expansion in demand for infant formula-based products. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the world population in 2018 is 7.6 billion and is estimated to increase to 9.8 billion by 2050, which is a key driver for the rise in demand for lactoferrin. The introduction of the two-child policy in China since 1 January, 2016 has further fuelled demand for lactoferrin-based products in the country.

Prevalence of Online Shopping Sites

Rising use of modern technology and social sites is propelling the use of online shopping of lactoferrin-based infant formula in the developed and developing countries. In developed countries, online sales of lactoferrin-based infant formula have increased as compared to offline sales. Working mothers are an obvious area of focus of the e-commerce marketers in the lactoferrin market. Sale of lactoferrin-based infant formula products over the online shopping sites provides customers with a convenient option to purchase and choose from a wide variety of lactoferrin-based infant formula products in much lesser time and thus acts as a price differentiator for non-premium consumers.

Increasing Lifestyle Diseases

In the recent past, there has been a stable upsurge in occurrences of lifestyle ailments such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure due to changing lifestyle patterns and chaotic schedules. Thus, consumers are taking preventive measures for reducing the effects of lifestyle diseases. Hence, lactoferrin should be consumed to prevent and reduce the effects of such diseases. This is expected to propel the growth of the global lactoferrin market.

Global Lactoferrin Market Segmentation

The global Lactoferrin market can be segmented on the basis of source as: Cow Milk Goat Milk Other Product Types

The global Lactoferrin market can be segmented on the basis of grade as: Food Grade Pharmaceutical Grade

The global Lactoferrin market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry as: Food & Beverages Infant Nutrition Sports & Functional Supplements Pharmaceutical Industry Animal Feed Personal Care & Cosmetics

The global Lactoferrin market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania

Global Lactoferrin Market Regional Overview

Demand for premium lactoferrin-based products is gaining popularity in North America, due to rising consumer awareness about high-quality lactoferrin-based products available in the market. More specialized lactoferrin-based products are also becoming increasingly available, particularly in Argentina and Mexico. The trend of production expansion by lactoferrin manufacturers has gained popularity in Europe over the past few years. Increasing adoption of infant formula as a breast milk substitute is a prominent factor anticipated to fuel demand for baby foods in major countries such as the Asia Pacific, including India, China and Australia, among others, over the forecast period. Consumer buying decision for any particular lactoferrin-based products in the MEA region is influenced by suggestions from physicians, pediatricians and pharmacists. In certain countries, such as Yemen, lactoferrin-based products are only sold on a doctor’s prescription.

Global Lactoferrin Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Lactoferrin market are: Ferrin-Tech, LLC Tatua Glanbia plc Fonterra Co-operative Group Ingredia Nutritional Synlait Milk Ltd. Kerry Inc. InVitria Farbest Brands MP Biomedicals, LLC. Tatura Milk Industries Ltd. Bega Bionutrients Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Lactoferrin market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Lactoferrin market segments such as geographies, source, grade, and end-use industries.

The Lactoferrin market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Lactoferrin Market Segments Lactoferrin Market Dynamics Lactoferrin Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Lactoferrin Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Lactoferrin. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation of Lactoferrin. Historical, current and projected market size of Lactoferrin in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

