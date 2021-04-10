Oat Ingredients Market Playing Significant Growth During 2029

Oat ingredients used in bakery, snacks, food & beverages, etc. as it is rich in nutrients, proteins, etc. For the recent former period, there is a significant surge in the health awareness and consciousness among the residents which leads to thrive the oat ingredients market. Oat ingredients are a rich source of beta-glucan which adds on the texture, nutrition, taste, and health benefits fiber to the food & beverages and bakery products. Oat ingredients are also prescribed by medical and fitness centers which lead to anticipate oat ingredients market growth significantly. The rise in the disposable income of the residents, fast-paced, and health demand-driven by consumers are some factors that lead to drive the increment in the oat ingredients productivity. The growth of oat ingredients market which provides the nutrition and protein drives the active lifestyles of the consumers and is expected to drive oat ingredients demand globally.

Multiple uses of oat ingredients in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food & beverages sector foster the growth of the market

The use of oat ingredients in cosmetic products due to its benefits of glowing, clear skin, etc. leads to a rise in the demand for oat ingredients globally. The pharmaceutical sector has raised the adoption of oat ingredients such as oat protein, oat beta-glucan, and oat oil due to the efficiency of oat ingredients which is all plant-based and natural and good for the heart. The rising awareness of the health benefits of oat ingredients due to its nutritional contents in food and beverage applications will anticipate fostering the demand for oat ingredients market.

The consumer preferences shifted from fast-food to healthy food products, which contains gluten-free and no sugar is expected to amp the growth of oat ingredients market. Moreover, rise in the urbanization also steps an important factor in consuming the oat ingredients due to the change in the lifestyle and the living standards of the residents. Furthermore, oat ingredients can be prepared in less time than any other meal which helps to fuel the demand for the market.

Oat Ingredients Market Segmentation

Oat ingredients market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type oat ingredients market is segmented as; Steel-cut oats Whole oat grains (gluten-free) Instant rolled oats Regular rolled oats

On the basis of application oat ingredients market is segmented as; Bakery & Confectionery Food ingredients Healthcare products Cosmetics products

On the basis of distribution channel oat ingredients market is segmented as; Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience/Departmental stores Specialty stores Others

Oat Ingredients Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, the oat ingredients market has been categorized into seven prominent regions, including Oceania, North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is envisaged to possess lucrative potential growth of the oat ingredients market over the forecast period due to the rise in health awareness and the benefits of gluten-free food products. East Asia and South Asia are also emerging regions to rise prominently in the oat ingredients market due to the rise in the disposable income of residents and development in the food and beverage industry. Europe acquired the leading position in the oat ingredients market in terms of revenue among other regions. The improvement in the standard of living and the rise in health-conscious behavior are anticipated to drive new growth opportunities for the oat ingredients market in the Middle East and Africa. Latin America is accounted to pave a significant surge in the oat ingredients market due to changing consumer preferences towards nutritious and protein products.

Oat Ingredients Market Key Players

The oat ingredients market is fragmented due to the presence of a high number of global manufacturers in the market. The leading market players include: Grain Millers Richardson International General Mills The Quaker Oats Company Morning Foods Blue Lake Milling Avena Foods Abbott Nutrition Kellogg’s ThinkThin Conagra Foods ABF Grain Products Limited Bagrry’s India Ltd. Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods McCann’s

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the oat ingredients market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data, as well as statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to oat ingredients market segments such as geography, product type, and end-use industry.

The oat ingredients market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Oat Ingredients Market Segments Oat Ingredients Market Dynamics Oat Ingredients Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

The oat ingredients market regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia) East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia) Oceania Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The oat ingredients report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with oat ingredients market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on oat ingredients market segments and geographies.

Oat Ingredients Market Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and Products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

