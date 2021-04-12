Lucintel Forecasts Carbon Fiber in the Aerospace and Defense Market to Reach $1.56 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market is projected to reach an estimated $1.56 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for advanced high-performance lightweight materials and growing end use industries, growth of aircraft with high carbon fiber penetration such B787, A350WXB, and A380.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 108 tables in this 350 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market aircraft (commercial aerospace, regional jets, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft and UAV), by precursor type (PAN based, pitch based), by tow size (small tow, large tow), by modulus (standard, intermediate, high), and region (North America, Europe, Rest of the World (including APAC).

“Commercial aerospace market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on aircraft, the carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market is segmented into commercial aerospace, regional jets, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft and UAV. Lucintel forecasts that the commercial aerospace market is expected to remain the largest segment and expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials with higher performance benefits in aerospace and defense industry are driving market growth over the forecast period.

“Within the carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market, the small tow (less than 24k) segment is expected to remain the largest tow size”

Based on tow size, the small tow (less than 24k) segment is expected to witness the largest segment by volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because its mainly use in the aerospace industry owing to high tensile strength.

“North America will dominate the carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the largest region over the forecast period due to the increasing carbon fiber content and growth of aircraft deliveries of B787 and B777.

Major players of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Limited, Cytec Solvay Group, SGL Carbon Group, and others are among the major carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-carbon-fiber-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com