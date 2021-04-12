Lucintel Forecasts Composites in the Aerospace Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the composites in the aerospace market is projected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and growth of aircraft with high composites penetration such B787 and A350WXB.

Browse 174 figures / charts and 48 tables in this 311 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites in the aerospace market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, others), by reinforcement type (carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, others), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, AFP/ATL, RTM, injection molding, compression molding, others), type of structure (primary structure interior, engine, others), component (wing, fuselage, empennage, engine, interior, rotor blade, radome, landing gear, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on reinforcement type, the composites in the aerospace market is segmented into aircraft type, reinforcement type, manufacturing process, type of structure, component. Lucintel forecasts that the carbon fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing penetration of carbon composites in commercial aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB.

Based on type of structure, the primary structure segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher composite consumption.

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to a higher demand for newer aircraft and the ongoing replacement of an aging fleet.

Major players of composites in the aerospace market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, Gurit, and Teijin are among the major Composites in the aerospace providers.

