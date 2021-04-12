Lucintel Forecasts Cooler Market to Reach $119 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the cooler market is projected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2025 from $1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by an increase in outdoor recreational activities, growing disposable income, and increasing usage of coolers in storage and transportation of vaccines.

Browse 137 figures / charts and 104 tables in this 193 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in cooler market by application (camping, medical, and military cooler), product type (hard body cooler and soft body cooler), capacity (below 15 quarts, between 16 and 40 quarts, between 41 and 100 quarts, and above 100 quarts), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on product type, the cooler market is segmented into application, type, and capacity. Lucintel forecasts that the hard body cooler market is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cooler with higher longevity and easy to carry.

Based on application, the camping segment is expected to witness the largest end use market and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in outdoor amusement activities and travelling.

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing interest in outdoor activities and higher per capita income.

Major players of cooler market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Newell, Igloo Coolers, Tokyo Plast, Coleman, Nilkamal, Grizzly, Bison Coolers, YETI, ORCA, Pelican, and K2 are among the major Cooler providers.

