Global Implantable Pump Catheter Market – Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2031

Pulmonary hypertension is a rapidly growing issue, especially among elderly population and in countries with the rise in aging population. The increasing pervasiveness of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and a growing number of cases globally are driving demand for implantable pump catheter facilitating catheter implantation during treatment of PAH.

Researchers have also found Methamphetamine abuse leading to PAH. The US accounts for the maximum number of methamphetamine-related PAH patients. A significant drop in the blood stream infection is driving the demand for implantable pump catheter in PAH treatment.

Development and Testing of Several New Classes of Drugs for PAH

New drugs with vasodilator potential and other benefits including anti-smooth muscle proliferation, platelet inhibition, and improved cardiac function are being developed. Scientists at Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute have identified a drug that inhibits HIF-2a gene. The drug targets mechanism behind PAH development. Researchers are planning to launch a clinical trial in 2019.

Along with ongoing drug formulation efforts for PAH-affected patients, recent approval by FDA for an implantable system for Remodulin, reducing the risk of complications including infection in PAH patients.

Precision Medicine Approach in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Clinical outcomes and responses to PAH therapy are being modified by multiple factors, including genetic variations that are different for each person. Some recent studies have found that distinct molecular and genetic pathways in vasolidator responsive patients than non-vasoresponsive pulmonary arterial hypertension, this supports the use of the molecular technique in predicting drug responsiveness.

Implantable Pump Catheter Market- Notable Developments

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Medtronic’s Implantable System for Remodulin. Remodulin is a drug developed by United Therapeutics that helps in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. The recently approved system allows the whole thing to be implanted and administration of doses automatically via IV catheter.

FDA has also approved Medtronic’s new SynchroMed(TM)II myPTM(TM) Personal Therapy Manager for patients to manage chronic pain. myPTM is an app on a Samsung J3 smart device that is customized for patients to manage chronic pain.

Implantable Pump Catheter Market Segmentation:

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

